Enovix Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Enovix Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share and per Share Amounts)
| March 30,
2025
| December 29,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|189,874
|$
|272,869
|Short-term investments
|58,281
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,897
|4,566
|Notes receivable, net
|1,255
|4
|Inventory
|10,483
|7,664
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|7,382
|9,903
|Total current assets
|270,172
|295,006
|Property and equipment, net
|165,775
|167,947
|Customer relationship intangibles and other intangibles, net
|35,205
|36,394
|Operating lease, right-of-use assets
|12,921
|13,479
|Goodwill
|12,217
|12,217
|Other assets, non-current
|2,755
|2,126
|Total assets
|$
|499,045
|$
|527,169
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|20,610
|$
|9,492
|Accrued expenses
|8,540
|19,843
|Accrued compensation
|6,481
|8,228
|Short-term debt
|10,367
|9,452
|Deferred revenue
|6,630
|3,650
|Other liabilities
|5,161
|3,036
|Total current liabilities
|57,789
|53,701
|Long-term debt, net
|169,185
|169,820
|Warrant liability
|12,584
|28,380
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|12,638
|13,293
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|300
|3,774
|Deferred tax liability
|8,751
|8,784
|Other liabilities, non-current
|14
|14
|Total liabilities
|261,261
|277,766
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares of 1,000,000,000; issued and outstanding shares of 191,715,117 and 190,559,335 as of March 30, 2025 and December 29, 2024, respectively
|19
|19
|Additional paid-in-capital
|1,079,904
|1,067,951
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(184
|)
|(143
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(844,596
|)
|(821,086
|)
|Total Enovix stockholders' equity
|235,143
|246,741
|Non-controlling interest
|2,641
|2,662
|Total equity
|237,784
|249,403
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|499,045
|$
|527,169
| Enovix Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share and per Share Amounts)
|Fiscal Quarters Ended
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Revenue
|$
|5,098
|$
|5,272
|Cost of revenue
|4,837
|7,072
|Gross profit
|261
|(1,800
|)
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|25,929
|48,788
|Selling, general and administrative
|16,892
|19,548
|Total operating expenses
|42,821
|68,336
|Loss from operations
|(42,560
|)
|(70,136
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Change in fair value of common stock warrants
|15,796
|21,120
|Interest income
|2,434
|3,560
|Interest expense
|(1,716
|)
|(1,659
|)
|Other income, net
|2,353
|466
|Total other income, net
|18,867
|23,487
|Loss before income tax benefit
|(23,693
|)
|(46,649
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(162
|)
|(152
|)
|Net loss
|(23,531
|)
|(46,497
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|(21
|)
|(129
|)
|Net loss attributable to Enovix
|$
|(23,510
|)
|$
|(46,368
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to Enovix shareholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|191,304,975
|168,144,918
| Enovix Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited) (In Thousands)
|Fiscal Quarters Ended
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Cash flows used in operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(23,531
|)
|$
|(46,497
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation, accretion and amortization
|8,448
|24,974
|Stock-based compensation
|12,014
|12,760
|Changes in fair value of common stock warrants
|(15,796
|)
|(21,120
|)
|Others
|479
|173
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts and notes receivables
|430
|505
|Inventory
|(2,826
|)
|2,202
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|2,440
|(1,809
|)
|Accounts payable
|4,420
|(7,281
|)
|Accrued expenses and compensation
|(4,167
|)
|2,845
|Deferred revenue
|(457
|)
|(1,402
|)
|Deferred tax liability
|(33
|)
|(222
|)
|Other liabilities
|1,672
|(172
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(16,907
|)
|(35,044
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(6,272
|)
|(15,088
|)
|Payment of acquisition costs
|(16
|)
|-
|Purchases of investments
|(58,083
|)
|(17,066
|)
|Maturities of investments
|-
|51,260
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(64,371
|)
|19,106
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Senior Notes and loans
|-
|1,800
|Payments of transaction costs related to common stock issuance
|(512
|)
|-
|Payroll tax payments for shares withheld upon vesting of RSUs
|(1,761
|)
|(2,222
|)
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock under ATM, net of issuance costs
|782
|5,852
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(1,491
|)
|5,430
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(228
|)
|(541
|)
|Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(82,997
|)
|(11,049
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|274,691
|235,123
|Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|191,694
|$
|224,074
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Below we provide a reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Enovix to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (preliminary and unaudited) (in thousands).
We define EBITDA as net loss attributable to Enovix adjusted for interest expense, interest income, income tax benefit, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of common stock warrants, inventory step-up, import duty forgiveness, impairment of equipment and other special items not indicative of our core operating performance, as determined by management.
These non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
|Fiscal Quarters Ended
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Net loss attributable to Enovix
|$
|(23,510
|)
|$
|(46,368
|)
|Interest income, net
|(718
|)
|(1,901
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(162
|)
|(152
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,448
|24,974
|EBITDA
|(15,942
|)
|(23,447
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|12,014
|12,760
|Change in fair value of common stock warrants
|(15,796
|)
|(21,120
|)
|Inventory step-up
|-
|1,907
|Import duty forgiveness
|(2,431
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(22,155
|)
|$
|(29,900
|)
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss and Adjusted EBITDA
Additionally, below is a reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (preliminary and unaudited) (in thousands).
These non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
|Fiscal Quarters Ended
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|GAAP Operating Loss
|$
|(42,560
|)
|$
|(70,136
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|12,014
|12,760
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,190
|1,172
|Inventory step-up
|-
|1,907
|Non-GAAP Operating Loss
|(29,356
|)
|(54,297
|)
|Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
|7,258
|23,802
|Other income (loss), net (excluding import duty forgiveness)
|(78
|)
|466
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|21
|129
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(22,155
|)
|$
|(29,900
|)
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
We define Free Cash Flow as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment, each as reported in our consolidated statements of cash flows. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP.
We believe Free Cash Flow is a useful measure for investors because it provides insight into the cash generated or used by our operations after funding capital expenditures, and it helps assess our ability to pursue strategic growth initiatives. We use Free Cash Flow internally to evaluate performance, support decision-making, and measure our progress toward profitability and cash flow breakeven.
This non-GAAP measure may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Below is a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to the Free Cash Flow financial measure for the periods presented (preliminary and unaudited) (in thousands):
|Fiscal Quarters Ended
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(16,907
|)
|$
|(35,044
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(6,272
|)
|(15,088
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(23,179
|)
|$
|(50,132
|)
Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
(In Thousands, Except Share and per Share Amounts)
These non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
|Fiscal Quarters Ended
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Revenue
|$
|5,098
|$
|5,272
|GAAP cost of revenue
|$
|4,837
|$
|7,072
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(121
|)
|-
|Inventory step-up
|-
|(1,907
|)
|Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|$
|4,716
|$
|5,165
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|261
|$
|(1,800
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|121
|-
|Inventory step-up
|-
|1,907
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|382
|$
|107
|GAAP research and development (R&D) expense
|$
|25,929
|$
|48,788
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(6,355
|)
|(6,554
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(416
|)
|(416
|)
|Non-GAAP R&D expense
|$
|19,158
|$
|41,818
|GAAP selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense
|$
|16,892
|$
|19,548
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(5,538
|)
|(6,206
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(774
|)
|(756
|)
|Non-GAAP SG&A expense
|$
|10,580
|$
|12,586
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|42,821
|$
|68,336
|Stock-based compensation expense included in R&D expense
|(6,355
|)
|(6,554
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense included in SG&A expense
|(5,538
|)
|(6,206
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(1,190
|)
|(1,172
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|29,738
|$
|54,404
|Fiscal Quarters Ended
|March 30, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(42,560
|)
|$
|(70,136
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|12,014
|12,760
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,190
|1,172
|Inventory step-up
|-
|1,907
|Non-GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(29,356
|)
|$
|(54,297
|)
|GAAP net loss attributable to Enovix
|$
|(23,510
|)
|$
|(46,368
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|12,014
|12,760
|Change in fair value of common stock warrants
|(15,796
|)
|(21,120
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,190
|1,172
|Inventory step-up
|-
|1,907
|Import duty forgiveness
|(2,431
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Enovix shareholders
|$
|(28,533
|)
|$
|(51,649
|)
|GAAP net loss per share attributable to Enovix, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.28
|)
|GAAP weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|191,304,975
|168,144,918
|Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to Enovix, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|GAAP weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|191,304,975
|168,144,918
|Fiscal Quarter Ended
| December 29,
2024
|GAAP net loss attributable to Enovix
|$
|(37,465
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|10,207
|Change in fair value of common stock warrants
|5,115
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,189
|Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Enovix shareholders
|$
|(20,954
|)
|GAAP net loss per share attributable to Enovix, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.20
|)
|GAAP weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|184,971,942
|Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to Enovix, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.11
|)
|GAAP weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|184,971,942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment