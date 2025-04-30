Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2025

OSWEGO, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (“Pathfinder” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PBHC) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The holding company for Pathfinder Bank (“the Bank”) earned net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.0 million or $0.41 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.1 million or $0.34 per share in the first quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.9 million or $0.63 per share, and included a benefit of approximately $1.4 million from a gain on the sale of its insurance agency, net of taxes and transaction-related expenses.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Key Developments



Total deposits were $1.26 billion at period end, and grew by 5.0% in the first quarter and 10.3% from March 31, 2024. Core deposits also grew to 78.31% of total deposits at period end from 76.86% on December 31, 2024 and 69.17% on March 31, 2024. In addition to funding lending activity in the quarter, the Company's low-cost deposits enabled reductions in higher-cost borrowings to $44.6 million at period end, down 49.3% in the first quarter and 67.5% from March 31, 2024.

Total loans were $912.2 million at period end, compared to $919.0 million on December 31, 2024 and $891.5 million on March 31, 2024. Commercial loans were $542.7 million or 59.5% of total loans at period end, compared to $539.7 million on December 31, 2024 and $525.6 million on March 31, 2024.

Nonperforming loans declined to $13.2 million at period end, and improved by 40.1% during the first quarter and 32.7% from March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans also declined to 1.45% of total loans at period end, and improved from 2.40% on December 31, 2024 and 2.20% on March 31, 2024.

Net interest income was $11.4 million, and increased $1.0 million from the linked quarter and $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2024, while net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded to 3.31% from 3.02% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2.75% in the year-ago period. Approximately $347,000 of net interest income and 10 basis points of NIM in the first quarter of 2025 reflected 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees.

Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”) net income grew to $4.2 million, and increased 26.0% from the linked quarter and 16.9% from the year-ago period. PTPP net income, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding profitability without giving effect to income taxes and provision for credit losses.

The efficiency ratio improved to 66.84%, down from 72.01% in the linked quarter and 68.29% in the year-ago period. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.

“Pathfinder's solid first quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet and our growing core deposit franchise. Our continued focus on disciplined loan and deposit pricing has helped expand net interest margin in a challenging economic environment while our efforts toward optimizing non-interest expenses have improved our efficiency measures,” said President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Dowd.“We remain deeply committed to strengthening our proactive credit risk management practices and view our current efforts as the beginning of a sustained, long-term strategy to enhance the quality of our loan portfolio.”

Dowd added,“Our strong results this year and the close relationships we've built with businesses and neighbors throughout Central New York give us good reason to feel optimistic. Major investments in our region's growing tech sector are creating new opportunities, and we're proud to be part of that momentum. At the same time, we're staying close to our customers and keeping a careful eye on how recent economic changes and national policy decisions are affecting families and local businesses across our communities.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First quarter 2025 net interest income was $11.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 10.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. A decrease in interest and dividend income of $85,000 from the linked quarter was primarily attributed to average yield decreases of 43 basis points on tax-exempt investment securities and 25 basis points on taxable investment securities, partially offset by a 10 basis points increase in the average yield on loans that included 15 basis points from 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees. The corresponding decreases in income from tax-exempt and taxable investment securities from the linked quarter were $43,000 and $198,000, respectively. The increase in interest from loans of $149,000 from the prior quarter reflected a benefit of approximately $347,000, including $247,000 of 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and $100,000 of first quarter 2025 prepayment fees.

A decrease in interest expense of $1.1 million from the linked quarter was primarily attributed to average cost decreases of 36 basis points for interest-bearing deposits and 143 basis points for borrowings. The corresponding decreases in deposits and borrowings expense from the linked quarter were $878,000 and $226,000, respectively. These reductions reflect continued changes in the Bank's funding mix, including growing core deposits, as well as deliberate deposit pricing adjustments and significant reductions in borrowings.

Net interest margin was 3.31% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.02% in the linked quarter. The increase reflected significant reductions in deposit and borrowing costs, as well as a benefit of 10 basis points from 2024 recovered interest and first quarter 2025 prepayment fees.

Noninterest Income

First quarter 2025 noninterest income totaled $1.2 million and no longer includes contributions from the insurance agency business sold in October 2024. Linked quarter noninterest income totaled $4.9 million, including $3.2 million in non-recurring pre-tax gains and revenues associated with the sale of the Company's insurance agency in 2024. First quarter 2024 noninterest income totaled $1.7 million, including $397,000 in insurance revenue.

Compared to the linked quarter, first quarter 2025 noninterest income reflected a reduction of $264,000 in debit card interchange fees driven by $158,000 of non-recurring catch up expenses and seasonal reductions estimated at $100,000, as well as decreases of $31,000 in service charges on deposit accounts and $7,000 in earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”). Compared to the linked quarter, first quarter 2025 noninterest income also reflected increases of $52,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $26,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as a decrease of $257,000 in net realized gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities.

Compared to the year-ago period, first quarter 2025 noninterest income included increases of $65,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, $13,000 in loan servicing fees, and $5,000 in earnings and gain on BOLI, as well as a decline of $118,000 in debit card interchange fees driven by $158,000 of non-recurring catch up expenses related to prior periods. Noninterest income growth from the year-ago quarter also reflected a $140,000 decrease in net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities and increases of $110,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $47,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and no longer includes costs for the insurance agency business sold in October 2024. Noninterest expense was $8.5 million in the linked quarter and $7.7 million in the year-ago period, including expenses associated with the insurance agency of $456,000 and $285,000, respectively.

Salaries and benefits were $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $327,000 from the linked quarter and $121,000 from the year-ago period. The increase from the linked quarter reflected a $174,000 increase in stock-based compensation and a $96,000 increase in payroll tax. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to a $95,000 increase in stock-based compensation and $123,000 in other salary and benefits expenses associated with personnel in the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.

Building and occupancy was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $93,000 and $531,000 from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The increase from the linked quarter reflected an $89,000 seasonal increase in utilities and snow removal expenses. The increase from the first quarter of last year was primarily due to ongoing facilities-related costs associated with operating the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.

Data processing expense was $666,000 in the first quarter of 2025, decreasing $55,000 from the linked quarter and increasing $138,000 from the year-ago period. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to a $42,000 ATM processing expense for new customer card issuances. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to the ongoing operations of the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.

Annualized noninterest expense represented 2.33% of average assets in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.33% and 2.16% in the linked and year-ago periods, including costs associated with transactions of the divested insurance agency business. The efficiency ratio was 66.84% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 72.01% and 68.29% in the linked and year-ago periods. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.

Net Income

For the first quarter of 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.0 million, or $0.48 per basic share and $0.41 per diluted share. The difference between basic and diluted earnings per share reflects the accounting impact of restricted stock units granted to senior executive officers during the period under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the 2024 annual meeting. Linked quarter net income was $3.9 million, including a net benefit of approximately $1.4 million from the gain on the sale of its insurance agency, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share. First quarter 2024 net income totaled $2.2 million or $0.34 per basic and diluted share.

Statement of Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's statement of financial condition reflects total assets of $1.50 billion, compared to $1.47 billion and $1.45 billion recorded on December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Loans totaled $912.2 million on March 31, 2025, decreasing 0.7% during the first quarter and increasing 2.3% from one year prior. Consumer and residential loans totaled $371.0 million on March 31, 2025, decreasing 2.6% during the first quarter and increasing 1.2% from one year prior. Commercial loans totaled $542.7 million on March 31, 2025, increasing 0.6% during the first quarter and 3.3% from one year prior.

With respect to liabilities, deposits totaled $1.26 billion on March 31, 2025, increasing 5.0% during the first quarter and 10.3% from one year prior. The Company also utilized its lower cost liquidity to reduce total borrowings, which were $44.6 million on March 31, 2025 as compared to $88.1 million on December 31 and $137.4 million on March 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity totaled $124.9 million on March 31, 2025, increasing $3.4 million or 2.8% in the first quarter and increasing $3.1 million or 2.5% from one year prior. Compared to the prior quarter, the first quarter 2025 increase primarily reflects a $2.3 million increase in retained earnings, a $712,000 decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”), and a $353,000 increase in additional paid in capital. The noncontrolling interest, previously included in equity on the Statements of Financial Condition, was eliminated in October 2024 upon the sale of the Company's 51% ownership interest in the insurance agency.

Asset Quality

The Company's asset quality metrics reflect ongoing efforts the Bank is undertaking as part of its commitment to continuously improve its credit risk management approach.

Nonperforming loans were $13.2 million or 1.45% of total loans on March 31, 2025, improving from $22.1 million or 2.40% of total loans on December 31, 2024 and $19.7 million or 2.20% of total loans on March 31, 2024.

Net charge offs (“NCOs”) after recoveries were $340,000 or an annualized 0.15% of average loans in the first quarter of 2025, with gross charge offs for consumer loans, purchased loan pools, and commercial loans offsetting recoveries in each of these categories. NCOs were $1.0 million or an annualized 0.44% of average loans in the linked quarter and $30,000 or 0.01% in the prior year period.

Provision for credit loss expense was $457,000 in the first quarter of 2025 reflecting lower levels of nonperforming loans and NCOs in the period and qualitative factors in the Company's reserve model. The provision was $988,000 and $726,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.

The Company believes it is sufficiently collateralized and reserved, with an Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) of $17.4 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $17.2 million on December 31, 2024 and $16.7 million on March 31, 2024. As a percentage of total loans, ACL represented 1.91% on March 31, 2025, 1.88% on December 31, 2024, and 1.87% on March 31, 2024.

Liquidity

The Company has diligently ensured a strong liquidity profile as of March 31, 2025 to meet its ongoing financial obligations. The Bank's liquidity management, as evaluated by its cash reserves and operational cash flows from loan repayments and investment securities, remains robust and is effectively managed by the institution's leadership.

The Bank's analysis indicates that expected cash inflows from loans and investment securities are more than sufficient to meet all projected financial obligations. Total deposits were $1.26 billion on March 31, 2025, $1.20 billion on December 31, 2024, and $1.15 billion on March 31, 2024. Core deposits represented 78.31% of total deposits on March 31, 2025, 76.86% on December 31, 2024, and 69.17% on March 31, 2024. The Bank continues to implement strategic initiatives to enhance its core deposit franchise, including targeted marketing campaigns and customer engagement programs aimed at deepening banking relationships and enhancing deposit stability.

At the end of the current quarter, Pathfinder Bancorp had an available additional funding capacity of $133.3 million with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, which complements its liquidity reserves. Moreover, the Bank maintains additional unused credit lines totaling $46.6 million, which provide a buffer for additional funding needs. These facilities, including access to the Federal Reserve's Discount Window, are part of a comprehensive liquidity strategy that ensures flexibility and readiness to respond to any funding requirements.

Cash Dividend Declared

On March 31, 2025, Pathfinder's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for holders of both voting common and non-voting common stock.

In addition, this dividend also extends to the notional shares of the Company's warrants. Shareholders registered by April 18, 2025 will be eligible for the dividend, which is scheduled for disbursement on May 9, 2025. This distribution aligns with Pathfinder Bancorp's philosophy of consistent and reliable delivery of shareholder value.

Evaluating the Company's market performance, the closing stock price as of March 31, 2025 stood at $16.44 per share. This positions the annualized dividend yield at 2.43%.

