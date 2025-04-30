Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
|At March 31, 2025
|At December 31, 2024
|Balance
| Weighted
Average
Rate
|Balance
| Weighted
Average
Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,490,243
|-
|%
|$
|1,438,030
|-
|%
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,935,384
|2.08
|2,021,312
|2.19
|Money market accounts
|1,333,668
|2.84
|1,241,691
|2.82
|Savings and club deposits
|651,713
|0.70
|652,501
|0.75
|Certificates of deposit
|2,783,927
|4.08
|2,742,615
|4.24
|Total deposits
|$
|8,194,935
|2.40
|%
|$
|8,096,149
|2.47
|%
The Company continues to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. The Company had no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Reserve Discount Window at March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had immediate access to approximately $2.8 billion of funding, with additional unpledged loan collateral of approximately $2.2 billion.
At March 31, 2025, the Company's non-performing commercial real estate loans totaled $3.4 million, or 0.04%, of total loans receivable.
The following table presents multifamily real estate, owner occupied commercial real estate, and the components of investor owned commercial real estate loans included in the real estate loan portfolio.
|At March 31, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Gross Loans
| Weighted Average
Loan to Value Ratio
| Weighted
Average
Debt Service
Coverage
|Multifamily Real Estate
|$
|1,567,862
|19.6
|%
|58.0
|%
|1.58
|x
|Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate
|$
|689,509
|8.6
|%
|53.7
|%
|2.23
|x
|Investor Owned Commercial Real Estate:
|Retail / Shopping centers
|$
|518,841
|6.5
|%
|53.4
|%
|1.50
|x
|Mixed Use
|220,391
|2.8
|58.0
|1.57
|Industrial / Warehouse
|423,634
|5.3
|54.8
|1.65
|Non-Medical Office
|189,617
|2.4
|51.1
|1.65
|Medical Office
|118,547
|1.5
|60.0
|1.46
|Single Purpose
|95,041
|1.2
|54.8
|3.14
|Other
|173,849
|2.2
|51.3
|1.75
|Total
|$
|1,739,920
|21.9
|%
|54.4
|%
|1.67
|x
|Total Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loans
|$
|3,997,291
|50.1
|%
|55.7
|%
|1.73
|x
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had less than $1.0 million in loan exposure to office or rent stabilized multifamily loans in New York City.
About Columbia Financial, Inc.
The consolidated financial results include the accounts of Columbia Financial, Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary Columbia Bank (the "Bank") and the Bank's wholly-owned subsidiaries. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank, MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates 69 full-service banking offices and offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as“believes,”“will,”“would,”“expects,”“projects,”“may,”“could,”“developments,”“strategic,”“launching,”“opportunities,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company's business activities; changes in interest rates, higher inflation and their impact on national and local economic conditions; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other governmental entities; the impact of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; the impact of legal, judicial and regulatory proceedings or investigations, competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect a borrowers' ability to service and repay the Company's loans; the effect of acts of terrorism, war or pandemics, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the value of securities in the Company's portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and securities; legislative changes and changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's consolidated financial statements will become impaired; cyber-attacks, computer viruses and other technological risks that may breach the security of our systems and allow unauthorized access to confidential information; the inability of third party service providers to perform; demand for loans in the Company's market area; the Company's ability to attract and maintain deposits and effectively manage liquidity; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the successful implementation of our December 2024 balance sheet repositioning transaction; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy, or its integration of acquired financial institutions and businesses, and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and those set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are available at the SEC's website, Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company's management uses in its analysis of the Company's financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company's management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company's core financial results for the periods presented. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity. These measures are commonly utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, the Company's management believes that such information is useful to investors.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|(Unaudited)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|255,978
|$
|289,113
|Short-term investments
|111
|110
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|256,089
|289,223
|Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
|1,077,331
|1,025,946
|Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $364,428, and $350,153 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|400,975
|392,840
|Equity securities, at fair value
|6,981
|6,673
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|61,628
|60,387
|Loans receivable
|8,027,308
|7,916,928
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|62,034
|59,958
|Loans receivable, net
|7,965,274
|7,856,970
|Accrued interest receivable
|41,902
|40,383
|Office properties and equipment, net
|82,592
|81,772
|Bank-owned life insurance
|276,767
|274,908
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|120,487
|121,008
|Other real estate owned
|1,334
|1,334
|Other assets
|316,490
|324,049
|Total assets
|$
|10,607,850
|$
|10,475,493
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|8,194,935
|$
|8,096,149
|Borrowings
|1,107,588
|1,080,600
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|47,275
|45,453
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|157,709
|172,915
|Total liabilities
|9,507,507
|9,395,117
|Stockholders' equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,100,343
|1,080,376
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|10,607,850
|$
|10,475,493
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Interest income:
|(Unaudited)
|Loans receivable
|$
|95,110
|$
|92,949
|Debt securities available for sale and equity securities
|9,742
|7,785
|Debt securities held to maturity
|2,811
|2,369
|Federal funds and interest-earning deposits
|2,858
|3,563
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends
|1,642
|1,961
|Total interest income
|112,163
|108,627
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|50,145
|48,418
|Borrowings
|11,693
|18,009
|Total interest expense
|61,838
|66,427
|Net interest income
|50,325
|42,200
|Provision for credit losses
|2,933
|5,278
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|47,392
|36,922
|Non-interest income:
|Demand deposit account fees
|1,888
|1,413
|Bank-owned life insurance
|1,859
|1,780
|Title insurance fees
|646
|503
|Loan fees and service charges
|1,056
|961
|Loss on securities transactions
|-
|(1,256
|)
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|308
|351
|Gain on sale of loans
|515
|185
|Other non-interest income
|2,199
|3,515
|Total non-interest income
|8,471
|7,452
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|28,583
|27,513
|Occupancy
|6,185
|5,973
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|1,880
|2,355
|Advertising
|531
|626
|Professional fees
|2,515
|4,634
|Data processing and software expenses
|4,061
|3,967
|Merger-related expenses
|-
|22
|Other non-interest expense, net
|90
|568
|Total non-interest expense
|43,845
|45,658
|Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|12,018
|(1,284
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|3,118
|(129
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|8,900
|$
|(1,155
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share-basic
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share-diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
|101,816,716
|101,746,740
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|101,816,716
|101,988,425
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
|For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
| Average
Balance
| Interest
and
Dividends
|Yield / Cost
| Average
Balance
| Interest
and
Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earnings assets:
|Loans
|$
|7,894,561
|$
|95,110
|4.89
|%
|$
|7,802,865
|$
|92,949
|4.79
|%
|Securities
|1,477,537
|12,553
|3.45
|%
|1,543,734
|10,154
|2.65
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|317,433
|4,500
|5.75
|%
|366,343
|5,524
|6.06
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|9,689,531
|112,163
|4.69
|%
|9,712,942
|108,627
|4.50
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|873,451
|855,618
|Total assets
|$
|10,562,982
|$
|10,568,560
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|2,060,528
|$
|13,172
|2.59
|%
|$
|1,998,749
|$
|13,384
|2.69
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,282,241
|7,606
|2.41
|%
|1,234,943
|8,769
|2.86
|%
|Savings and club deposits
|649,257
|1,108
|0.69
|%
|688,535
|1,236
|0.72
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2,756,895
|28,259
|4.16
|%
|2,516,323
|25,029
|4.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|6,748,921
|50,145
|3.01
|%
|6,438,550
|48,418
|3.02
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,060,911
|11,554
|4.42
|%
|1,447,143
|17,847
|4.96
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|7,040
|139
|8.01
|%
|7,018
|162
|9.28
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,067,951
|11,693
|4.44
|%
|1,454,161
|18,009
|4.98
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|7,816,872
|$
|61,838
|3.21
|%
|7,892,711
|$
|66,427
|3.38
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,432,837
|1,392,274
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|222,604
|240,798
|Total liabilities
|9,472,313
|9,525,783
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,090,669
|1,042,777
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|10,562,982
|$
|10,568,560
|Net interest income
|$
|50,325
|$
|42,200
|Interest rate spread
|1.48
|%
|1.12
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|1,872,659
|$
|1,820,231
|Net interest margin
|2.11
|%
|1.75
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|123.96
|%
|123.06
|%
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Components of Net Interest Rate Spread and Margin
|Average Yields/Costs by Quarter
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|Yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|4.89
|%
|4.88
|%
|5.00
|%
|4.93
|%
|4.79
|%
|Securities
|3.45
|2.99
|2.90
|2.89
|2.65
|Other interest-earning assets
|5.75
|6.00
|6.72
|6.30
|6.06
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.69
|%
|4.61
|%
|4.70
|%
|4.64
|%
|4.50
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3.01
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.02
|%
|Total borrowings
|4.44
|4.65
|4.87
|4.92
|4.98
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.21
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.38
|%
|Interest rate spread
|1.48
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.12
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.11
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.75
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|123.96
|%
|124.02
|%
|123.06
|%
|123.03
|%
|123.06
|%
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (1) :
|Return on average assets
|0.34
|%
|(0.79
|)%
|0.23
|%
|0.17
|%
|(0.04
|)%
|Core return on average assets
|0.35
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.02
|%
|Return on average equity
|3.31
|%
|(7.86
|)%
|2.32
|%
|1.77
|%
|(0.45
|)%
|Core return on average equity
|3.37
|%
|4.09
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.06
|%
|0.18
|%
|Core return on average tangible equity
|3.78
|%
|4.74
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.34
|%
|0.20
|%
|Interest rate spread
|1.48
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.12
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.11
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.75
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.33
|%
|(0.88
|)%
|0.33
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.28
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|1.68
|%
|1.73
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.74
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|74.57
|%
|205.17
|%
|78.95
|%
|86.83
|%
|91.96
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|74.20
|%
|73.68
|%
|79.14
|%
|85.34
|%
|88.39
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|123.96
|%
|124.02
|%
|123.06
|%
|123.03
|%
|123.06
|%
|Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
|0.04
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.26
|%
|(1) Ratios are annualized when appropriate.
|ASSET QUALITY DATA:
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|24,856
|$
|21,701
|$
|28,014
|$
|25,281
|$
|22,935
|90+ and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-performing loans
|24,856
|21,701
|28,014
|25,281
|22,935
|Real estate owned
|1,334
|1,334
|1,974
|1,974
|-
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|26,190
|$
|23,035
|$
|29,988
|$
|27,255
|$
|22,935
|Non-performing loans to total gross loans
|0.31
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.30
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.25
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.22
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL")
|$
|62,034
|$
|59,958
|$
|58,495
|$
|57,062
|$
|55,401
|ACL to total non-performing loans
|249.57
|%
|276.29
|%
|208.81
|%
|225.71
|%
|241.56
|%
|ACL to gross loans
|0.78
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.71
|%
|LOAN DATA:
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(In thousands)
|Real estate loans:
|One-to-four family
|$
|2,676,566
|$
|2,710,937
|$
|2,737,190
|$
|2,764,177
|$
|2,778,932
|Multifamily
|1,567,862
|1,460,641
|1,399,000
|1,409,316
|1,429,369
|Commercial real estate
|2,429,429
|2,339,883
|2,312,759
|2,316,252
|2,318,178
|Construction
|437,081
|473,573
|510,439
|462,880
|437,566
|Commercial business loans
|614,049
|622,000
|586,447
|554,768
|538,260
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity loans and advances
|253,439
|259,009
|261,041
|260,427
|260,786
|Other consumer loans
|2,547
|3,404
|2,877
|2,689
|2,601
|Total gross loans
|7,980,973
|7,869,447
|7,809,753
|7,770,509
|7,765,692
|Purchased credit deteriorated loans
|10,395
|11,686
|11,795
|12,150
|14,945
|Net deferred loan costs, fees and purchased premiums and discounts
|35,940
|35,795
|35,642
|36,352
|34,992
|Allowance for credit losses
|(62,034
|)
|(59,958
|)
|(58,495
|)
|(57,062
|)
|(55,401
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|7,965,274
|$
|7,856,970
|$
|7,798,695
|$
|7,761,949
|$
|7,760,228
|CAPITAL RATIOS:
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025 (1)
|2024
|Company:
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|14.12
|%
|14.20
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.30
|%
|13.40
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.21
|%
|13.31
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)
|10.29
|%
|10.02
|%
|Columbia Bank:
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|14.37
|%
|14.41
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.51
|%
|13.56
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.51
|%
|13.56
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)
|9.88
|%
|9.64
|%
|(1) Estimated ratios at March 31, 2025
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,100,343
|$
|1,080,376
|Less: goodwill
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(8,443
|)
|(8,964
|)
|Total tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|981,185
|$
|960,697
|Shares outstanding
|104,930,900
|104,759,185
|Book value per share
|$
|10.49
|$
|10.31
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|9.35
|$
|9.17
|Reconciliation of Core Net Income
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(In thousands)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|8,900
|$
|(1,155
|)
|Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax
|-
|1,130
|Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|-
|393
|Add: severance expense, net of tax
|163
|67
|Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax
|-
|20
|Core net income
|$
|9,063
|$
|455
|Return on Average Assets
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|8,900
|$
|(1,155
|)
|Average assets
|$
|10,562,982
|$
|10,568,560
|Return on average assets
|0.34
|%
|(0.04
|)%
|Core net income
|$
|9,063
|$
|455
|Core return on average assets
|0.35
|%
|0.02
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|Return on Average Equity
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,090,669
|$
|1,042,777
|Add: loss on securities transactions, net of tax
|-
|1,130
|Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|-
|393
|Add: severance expense, net of tax
|163
|67
|Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax
|-
|20
|Core average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,090,832
|$
|1,044,387
|Return on average equity
|3.31
|%
|(0.45
|)%
|Core return on core average equity
|3.37
|%
|0.18
|%
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,090,669
|$
|1,042,777
|Less: average goodwill
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|Less: average core deposit intangible
|(8,784
|)
|(10,956
|)
|Total average tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|971,170
|$
|921,106
|Core return on average tangible equity
|3.78
|%
|0.20
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|Efficiency Ratios
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net interest income
|$
|50,325
|$
|42,200
|Non-interest income
|8,471
|7,452
|Total income
|$
|58,796
|$
|49,652
|Non-interest expense
|$
|43,845
|$
|45,658
|Efficiency ratio
|74.57
|%
|91.96
|%
|Non-interest income
|$
|8,471
|$
|7,452
|Add: loss on securities transactions
|-
|1,256
|Core non-interest income
|$
|8,471
|$
|8,708
|Non-interest expense
|$
|43,845
|$
|45,658
|Less: FDIC special assessment, net
|-
|(565
|)
|Less: severance expense
|(220
|)
|(74
|)
|Less: merger-related expenses
|-
|(22
|)
|Core non-interest expense
|$
|43,625
|$
|44,997
|Core efficiency ratio
|74.20
|%
|88.39
|%
