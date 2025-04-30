TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

First Quarter 2025 Highlights



Net sales were $648.7 million, up 14% year on year

GAAP net income of $32.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $52.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, a record high for a first quarter

Cash usage from operations of $10.7 million due to an increase in working capital

Book to bill of 1.10 for the first quarter A&D program backlog $1.55 billion

First Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $648.7 million, compared to $570.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $50.3 million compared to GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2024 of $17.1 million.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $32.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2024 of $10.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.

First Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $52.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $29.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025 was $99.5 million, or 15.3% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $70.5 million, or 12.4% of sales for the first quarter of 2024.

“We delivered a strong quarter with revenues and non-GAAP EPS above the high end of the guided range. Revenues grew 14% year on year due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense, Data Center Computing and Networking end markets, the latter two being driven by generative AI,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM.“Non-GAAP operating margins were 10.5%, up 340 basis points year on year, and were double digit for the third consecutive quarter, reflecting continued solid execution, particularly in a normally challenging first quarter. Finally, non-GAAP EPS was a record high for a first quarter at $0.50 per diluted share,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $650 million to $690 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.49 to $0.55 per diluted share.

With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management's control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

