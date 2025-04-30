Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|REVENUES:
|Advisory fees:
|Asset-based
|$
|17,731
|$
|18,025
|$
|16,817
|Performance-based
|-
|1,393
|-
|Trust fees
|5,429
|5,635
|5,113
|Trust performance-based fees
|-
|482
|-
|Other, net
|92
|47
|802
|Total revenues
|23,252
|25,582
|22,732
|EXPENSES:
|Employee compensation and benefits
|14,501
|14,090
|14,711
|Sales and marketing
|760
|641
|628
|Westwood mutual funds
|897
|880
|721
|Information technology
|2,667
|2,450
|2,290
|Professional services
|1,613
|717
|1,489
|General and administrative
|2,882
|3,044
|2,901
|(Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|1,199
|(2,949
|)
|Total expenses
|23,320
|23,021
|19,791
|Net operating income (loss)
|(68
|)
|2,561
|2,941
|Net investment income
|383
|593
|455
|Other income
|277
|219
|185
|Income before income taxes
|592
|3,373
|3,581
|Income tax provision
|115
|1,274
|1,415
|Net income
|$
|477
|$
|2,099
|$
|2,166
|Less: income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(1
|)
|43
|(130
|)
|Income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
|$
|478
|$
|2,056
|$
|2,296
|Earnings per Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. share:
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.28
|Diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.27
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|8,253,912
|8,271,614
|8,099,028
|Diluted
|8,781,743
|8,756,976
|8,392,496
|Economic Earnings
|$
|2,514
|$
|3,377
|$
|3,012
|Economic EPS
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.36
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
(unaudited)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,418
|$
|18,847
|Accounts receivable
|16,062
|14,453
|Investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $18,216 and $26,788)
|19,696
|27,694
|Investments under measurement alternative
|11,747
|10,747
|Equity method investments
|4,208
|4,250
|Income taxes receivable
|186
|295
|Other assets
|7,537
|6,780
|Goodwill
|39,501
|39,501
|Deferred income taxes
|2,469
|2,244
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,299
|2,559
|Intangible assets, net
|21,040
|21,668
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,556 and $8,424
|825
|951
|Total assets
|$
|134,988
|$
|149,989
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|6,035
|$
|6,413
|Dividends payable
|2,299
|2,466
|Compensation and benefits payable
|2,416
|10,924
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,852
|3,197
|Contingent consideration
|-
|4,657
|Total liabilities
|13,602
|27,657
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 12,363,367 and 12,137,080, respectively and outstanding 9,379,675 and 9,234,575, respectively
|124
|122
|Additional paid-in capital
|202,299
|202,239
|Treasury stock, at cost – 2,983,692 and 2,902,505, respectively
|(89,612
|)
|(88,277
|)
|Retained earnings
|6,535
|6,207
|Total Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
|119,346
|120,291
|Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary
|2,040
|2,041
|Total equity
|121,386
|122,332
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|134,988
|$
|149,989
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|477
|$
|2,166
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation
|132
|174
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,045
|1,042
|Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
|80
|(632
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,327
|1,515
|Deferred income taxes
|(226
|)
|(844
|)
|Non-cash lease expense
|296
|269
|Fair value change of contingent consideration
|-
|(2,949
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Net (purchases) sales of trading securities
|7,959
|12,404
|Accounts receivable
|(1,608
|)
|(784
|)
|Other current assets
|(696
|)
|(242
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(464
|)
|719
|Compensation and benefits payable
|(8,508
|)
|(6,591
|)
|Income taxes payable
|109
|2,240
|Other liabilities
|(381
|)
|(354
|)
|Contingent consideration
|(4,442
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(4,900
|)
|8,133
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(6
|)
|(3
|)
|Purchases of investments
|(1,000
|)
|-
|Additions to internally developed software
|(412
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,418
|)
|(3
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes
|(1,335
|)
|(940
|)
|Payment of contingent consideration in acquisition
|(201
|)
|-
|Cash dividends
|(1,575
|)
|(1,724
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,111
|)
|(2,664
|)
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(9,429
|)
|5,466
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|18,847
|20,422
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|9,418
|$
|25,888
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|$
|232
|$
|9
|Accrued dividends
|$
|2,299
|$
|2,047
|Additional operating lease right-of-use assets
|$
|36
|$
|-
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Income Attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Economic Earnings
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)
As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. and earnings per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings and Economic EPS to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. or earnings per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We define Economic Earnings as income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. Although gains and losses from changes in the fair value of contingent consideration are non-cash, we do not add or subtract those back when calculating Economic Earnings because gains and losses on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration are considered regular following an acquisition. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
|$
|478
|$
|2,056
|$
|2,296
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,327
|1,216
|1,515
|Intangible amortization
|1,045
|1,063
|1,042
|Tax benefit from goodwill amortization
|124
|(97
|)
|125
|Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP income
|(460
|)
|(861
|)
|(1,966
|)
|Economic Earnings
|$
|2,514
|$
|3,377
|$
|3,012
|Earnings per share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.27
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.15
|0.14
|0.18
|Intangible amortization
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|Tax benefit from goodwill amortization
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|0.01
|Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP income
|(0.05
|)
|(0.10
|)
|(0.23
|)
|Economic EPS
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.36
|Diluted weighted average shares
|8,781,743
|8,756,976
|8,392,496
