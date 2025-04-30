La-Z-Boy Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend
Investor Relations Contact :
Mark Becks, CFA, (734) 457-9538
About La-Z-Boy :
La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.
The Retail segment consists of nearly 200 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and is part of a broader network of over 360 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird®, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for its Furniture Galleries® and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid®, American Drew®, and Hammary® provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit: .
