TX-Based Developer, Teamwork Town, Shares Recommendations For Enjoying National Fishing & Boating Week On Lake Whitney

Lake Whitney at sunset

Looking down on picturesque Lake Whitney

WHITNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Teamwork Town Inc. , a custom home builder and developer now headquartered in Whitney, TX, today pledged its support of and shared recommendations for National Fishing and Boating Week, taking place from June 7 to 15 as a means of celebrating fishing and boating recreational activities across the country. The annual activation is sponsored by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service .Teamwork Town's adopted home of Whitney, located approximately 30 minutes north of Waco, is one of the state's most idyllic spots for partaking in National Fishing and Boating Week activities as a result of its proximity to 24,000-acre Lake Whitney, which functions as a bustling natural hub for water-based recreational activity while simultaneously serving as the backdrop for 775-acre Lake Whitney State Park .“National Fishing and Boating Week represents an optimal time for locals and visitors to take advantage of pristine Lake Whitney and all that it has to offer from a recreational standpoint,” stated Teamwork Town CEO Gary Finch.“This year's celebration coincides with Father's Day on June 15th, and what dad wouldn't love a Sunday spent on the lake?”Teamwork Town recommends the following ways to mark National Fishing and Boating Week:Enjoy Free Fishing DayOn Saturday, June 7, Texas residents can fish without a license at Lake Whitney State Park. This annual event encourages newcomers and seasoned anglers alike to enjoy the sport and learn about local fish species, including largemouth, striped, and white bass, as well as blue catfish. The park provides loaner fishing gear, making it easy for families to get started.Join the Annual Youth Fishing TournamentLake Whitney State Park hosts its annual Youth Fishing Tournament on the first Saturday of June. This event offers young anglers the chance to compete in a friendly environment, fostering a love for fishing and outdoor activities.Book a Guided Fishing TripFor those seeking a more personalized experience, local fishing guides offer trips tailored to all skill levels. Guides provide expert knowledge of the lake, ensuring a rewarding day on the water. Whether targeting specific species or simply enjoying the scenery, a guided trip is a great way to make the most of the area's resources and National Fishing and Boating Week.Support Conservation and Clean Water InitiativesNational Fishing and Boating Week emphasizes the importance of protecting our waterways. Participants are encouraged to follow the "Clean. Drain. Dry." protocol to prevent the spread of invasive species and to properly dispose of fishing line and bait. By adhering to these practices, anglers contribute to the preservation of Lake Whitney's ecosystem.Lake Whitney State Park offers a variety of activities, including fishing, swimming, boating, hiking, and camping. With its picturesque landscapes and abundant wildlife, it's a prime destination for outdoor enthusiasts. The park is just three miles from Whitney, providing easy access to local amenities.About Teamwork Town Inc.Teamwork Town Inc. is a TX-based custom home builder and commercial developer founded by Gary Finch and Dan Teldeschi in 2020. The company's mission is to mitigate the burdensome process of time spent by the home buyer in search of a home. At its forthcoming residential subdivision in Whitney, TX – Trinity Estates – TTI will offer a unique community environment where skilled people can live, work and share a lifestyle of healthy prosperity. Job opportunities at TTI for skilled individuals lie at the heart of the company's future growth. For more information, please visit .

