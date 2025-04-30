Medray Laser And Technology Names Dr. Jay L. Lombard, D.O., As Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Jay L. Lombard, D.O.

Dr. Lombard, an internationally recognized neurologist and innovator in healthcare, brings decades of clinical expertise and groundbreaking research to Medray

OSAGE BEACH, MO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medray Laser and Technology is announcing the addition of Dr. Jay Lombard, D.O., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective April 1, 2025. Dr. Lombard is an acclaimed neurologist, author, researcher, clinical instructor, and speaker whose work has redefined approaches to neurological disorders and brain health.A pioneer in integrative neuroscience, Dr. Lombard has spent over 30 years treating complex conditions, including ALS, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and neuropsychiatric disorders. He previously served as Chief of Neurology at Westchester Square Medical Center and Bronx Lebanon Hospital, as well as a clinical assistant professor at New York Presbyterian Hospital and Albert Einstein College of Medicine.Dr. Lombard was also the co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Genomind, a company focused on conceptualizing, developing, and patenting genetic algorithms aimed at predicting individual responses to psychiatric medications, revolutionizing personalized medicine in mental health care. Extensive work in neuroscience, genetics, and therapeutic innovation has positioned Dr. Lombard at the forefront of emerging treatment modalities. His contributions to neurological research have been recognized by leading experts, and he has been featured on Larry King, Dr. Oz, CBS News, Fox News, and TEDMED.With decades of experience in both clinical practice and medical innovation, Dr. Lombard continues to influence the evolution of neurological treatment strategies."We are honored to welcome Dr. Lombard to Medray," says Ajay Singh, CEO at Medray Laser and Technology. "His expertise in neurology and neurobiology, combined with his passion for innovation, aligns perfectly with our mission to advance laser and shockwave therapies for neurological and musculoskeletal conditions with a particular focus on the treatment of peripheral neuropathy.”As a physician, he has pioneered non-pharmacological approaches to neurological conditions, integrating nutrition, neuromodulation, and biomarker-driven therapies into patient care. Dr. Lombard's book, The Mind of God, examines the intersection of neuroscience and spirituality and showcases his holistic approach to brain function. His work bridges biomedical and biophysical approaches to brain health, incorporating light, sound, and vibrational therapy as complementary treatments."It's thrilling to add Dr. Lombard to the team as he is a true visionary in neuroscience with a deep understanding of peripheral neuropathy," says Medray President and COO, Josh Corriveau. "His contributions to neurotherapy, genetic research, and patient care will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of laser technology for pain relief, rehabilitation, and cellular healing."The entire Medray team offers a warm welcome to Dr. Jay Lombard as he steps into this leadership role, bringing his extensive clinical, academic, and research background to drive innovation in laser and shockwave therapy for neurological and musculoskeletal applications.About Medray:Medray Laser and Technology is at the forefront of class iv laser and shockwave technology, dedicated to advancing patient health through innovative solutions. Medray's core values are rooted in a commitment to excellence, education, and continuous improvement, driving its mission to push the boundaries of therapeutic medicine. Medray is dedicated to making life-changing, leading-edge medical devices more accessible and affordable through ongoing innovation, education, and our gold standard U.S.-based support for medical professionals, partners, and patients.For more information about Medray, please contact us:

