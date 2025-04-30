SOS Technologies Becomes First-Ever Fully-Integrated Threat Management Platform Awarded Govramp Authorization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) GovRAMP , a nationally recognized risk authorization management program, provides a standardized approach to assessing cloud products. Achieving GovRAMP Authorization demonstrates SOS Technologies' dedication to meeting the highest security and compliance standards, ensuring the trust and confidence of government agencies and organizations.

As part of its authorization requirements, GovRAMP and SOS Technologies carry out continuous monitoring activities daily to ensure ongoing compliance with all GovRAMP security requirements.

"Achieving GovRAMP authorization underscores our steadfast commitment to tackling the cybersecurity challenges facing state and local governments-because securing the SOS platform that helps protect our communities is just as vital as protecting the safety and security of the communities themselves," said Travis Leonardi, Chief Executive Officer of SOS Technologies. "By delivering a platform built with the highest standards of security and compliance, we're helping public agencies protect critical infrastructure while enhancing resilience across public safety networks."

"Our secure integration capabilities ensure system continuity and enable faster, more synchronized responses among first responders and law enforcement. With SmartSOSTM, we're proud to introduce a groundbreaking platform that securely integrates with 911 computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and other public safety infrastructure, transforming emergency response communications. By reducing response times from minutes to seconds and allowing organizations to request emergency assistance without making a 911 call, we are helping government entities modernize and secure their response infrastructure in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

The SOS platform bridges fragmented public safety infrastructures, integrating siloed systems into a unified, intelligent network for real-time threat detection, enhanced decision-making, and expedited emergency response.

"We're incredibly proud to be the first cloud-based safety and security platform to achieve this GovRAMP milestone which is transforming the speed, scale, and efficiency by which governments, businesses, healthcare organizations, schools, and others can better prevent and respond to workplace crime and violence," said Paul Averill, President and Chief Operating Officer of SOS Technologies. "This milestone is an affirmation of our ongoing commitment to upholding the highest cybersecurity standards and being trusted to better enhance public safety through advanced technologies."

About SOS Technologies

SOS Technologies ( ) is an emerging systems integration leader in public safety technology, offering a trusted cloud-based platform that allows governments, businesses, hospitals, schools, and other organizations to proactively prevent and better respond to workplace crime and violence. The company's secure and interoperable platform ensures that law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency medical teams can respond more effectively, minimize risks, and save lives.

