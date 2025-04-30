Cavender's Boot City Celebrates 60Th Anniversary 'Where It All Began'

From humble East Texas roots to over 100 stores strong

TYLER, Texas, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1965, James and Patricia Cavender founded Cavender's Boot City from just three styles of boots in the small East Texas town of Pittsburg. Sixty years and millions of satisfied customers later, the couple's modest mobile operation has grown to include over 100 stores spanning 15 states.

While Cavender's has expanded beyond the Lone Star state, the Western wear retailer's heart and soul has remained in East Texas, where celebrations marking its 60th anniversary are in full swing.

"For hundreds of years, the hard work and integrity of ranchers and cowboys has shaped the American identity and fueled what's best about this country," said Joe Cavender. "Starting with our parents' commitment to the Western lifestyle, our family and our business, we are proud to have grown alongside the families of our loyal customers. As Cavender's celebrates our 60th anniversary, where it all began in East Texas. Cavender's honors the enduring values that bind us and sincerely thank each one of our customers for their loyalty."

Cavender's history, values, and culture are firmly tied to those of the American West. Looking to the future, we remain true to who we are and what we stand for: the cowboy way of life. Because ours is not just a Western lifestyle. This is how we live.

No wonder the Cavender family has been inducted into both the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame and has been honored with the Texas Historical Foundation's Star of Texas Award.

Cavender's success is rooted in the 60-year commitment to providing its customers with the best products and services at affordable prices. The company has been named the nation's top retailer by prestigious brands ranging from Lucchese, Justin, and Tony Lama to Laredo, Nocona, Rocky Mountain, and Wrangler.

Cavender's customers know that respect is earned with actions, not talk. That's why they never stop working to earn customer trust by seeking out the best in design, style, and authentic Western craftsmanship.

About Cavender's Boot City

In 1965, in the quiet Texas town of Pittsburg, James and Patricia "Pat" Cavender took a leap of faith, opening a small Western store with a big dream. What started as a single storefront has grown into America's go-to destination for the finest Western boots, jeans, and hats for the whole family. James built Cavender's Boot City on grit, integrity, and a deep love for the Western way of life. These core values have fortified and supported Cavender's expansion to over 100 stores in more than 15 states. Likewise, Cavender's offers top brands including Ariat, Wrangler, Stetson, and Resistol, and its exclusive lines-Rafter C, Rockin' C, and JRC & Sons. This extensive selection ensures customers' wardrobes are as authentic and enduring as their lifestyles. As the Cavender family puts it: "We will always remain true to who we are and what we stand for-the Western way of life." For more information on Cavender's products and history, and to find a store near you, visit cavenders .

