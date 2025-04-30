APP INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Applovin Corporation Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: APP) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AppLovin securities between May 10, 2023 and March 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the"Class Period").

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning AppLovin's financial growth and stability. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in AppLovin's launch of its AXON 2.0 digital ad platform and using“cutting-edge AI technologies” to more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. Moreover, The Complaint adds that Defendants publicly reported impressive financial results, outlooks, and guidance to investors, all while using dishonest advertising practices.

On February 26, 2025, before the market opened, Fuzzy Panda Research issued a report called“AppLovin (APP) – Formers Allege Ad Fraud; Is DTC Hype Actually Stealing Meta's Data; Illegal Tracking of Children & Serving Sex Ads to Kids.” Covering this report, released a report entitled“AppLovin stock falls on allegations of ad fraud.” This article stated that AppLovin shares had fallen following the report,“which accuses the mobile ad-tech company of engaging in“Ad Fraud” and other dubious practices. The report alleges that AppLovin's success, particularly with its machine-learning algorithm Axon 2.0, may be the result of unethical and potentially illegal activities, including data theft from Meta Platforms Inc [. . .] and violations of app store policies set by [Apple and Google].” Further, this article stated that according to Fuzzy Panda Research,“AppLovin's expansion into e-commerce is marred by tactics that include“reverse engineering” Meta's data and exploiting consumer data in ways that breach the terms of service of major app stores. The report suggests that AppLovin's high click-through rates (CTRs) and revenue growth could be attributed to these deceptive strategies, rather than legitimate business practices.” On this news, AppLovin stock fell sharply in intraday trading on February 26, 2025.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in AppLovin you have until May 5, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

