American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance Submits Comments Urging Strong Action In Section 232 Investigation To Save 250,000 American Jobs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's Section 232 investigation, the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) recently submitted formal comments to the U.S. Department of Commerce as part of the Section 232 investigation on Timber, Lumber and Derivatives (including cabinets). Unfairly traded cabinet imports many of them sold at prices that are often over 60% below that of the domestic market are flooding into the United States.

President Donald J. Trump's launched the Section 232 investigation on March 1, 2025, aimed at protecting national and economic security. Cabinet manufacturing plays a critical role in housing infrastructure, supply chain resilience, and military readiness. The industry can also respond in times of natural disaster and crisis. The U.S. kitchen cabinet industry supports more than 250,000 American jobs across the nation and is more than $12 billion industry.

“American cabinet manufacturing plants like mine cannot compete with foreign countries flooding the market with unfairly traded cabinets which has resulted in an estimated $6.5 billion in lost revenue to the domestic industry over the last five years,” remarked Perry Miller, President of Kountry Wood Products.“Foreign imports primarily from Cambodia, Malaysia, Mexico, Thailand, Vietnam that are heavily subsidized are destroying American cabinet jobs. In 2024 alone, imports totaled $3.7 billion and many cabinet products are being moved through illegal transshipment routes.”

“The domestic cabinet industry is on the brink of collapse and we applaud President Trump for launching the Section 232 investigation to save American manufacturing jobs,” said Stephen Wellborn, co-owner at Wellborn Cabinet.“We are asking for a Section 232 tariff of at least 60%, to level the playing field and stop the cheating as we seek to protect over 250,000 American jobs.”

The AKCA's submission stresses that to be effective, no exceptions or exemptions should be granted for any kitchen and bathroom cabinetry or component parts thereof. The AKCA believes that a strong Section 232 tariff will help revitalize American manufacturing, protect U.S. timber and lumber industries, and restore confidence in domestic investment.

When it comes to the cabinet industry, AKCA members have sufficient domestic capacity to meet national demand. In fact, the industry stands ready to rapidly ramp up production if imports are fairly regulated. Without swift and decisive action, the nation risks losing its cabinet manufacturing sector in the same manner the country lost furniture and textiles.

About AKCA :

The American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is a coalition of organizations that have joined forces to fight for American kitchen cabinet workers and our industry. Established in 2019, AKCA is standing up for American manufacturing workers and supporting the actions of those who oppose foreign countries such as Cambodia, Malaysia, Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam that engage in unfair trade practices. We want to level the playing field for American cabinet workers and support an America First trade agenda.

