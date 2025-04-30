Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Lerøy Seafood Group ASA


2025-04-30 03:45:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dividend amount: 2.5 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 27 May 2025
Ex-date: 28 May 2025
Record date: 30 May 2025
Payment date: 5 June 2025
Date of approval: 27 May 2025

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Rule Book II section 4.2.5.2 (1).



