Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend To Be Paid By Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
Dividend amount: 2.5 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 27 May 2025
Ex-date: 28 May 2025
Record date: 30 May 2025
Payment date: 5 June 2025
Date of approval: 27 May 2025
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Rule Book II section 4.2.5.2 (1).
