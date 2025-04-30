Gildan Activewear Reports On Shareholders’ Voting Results
|FOR
|WITHHELD/AGAINST
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Resolution 1
|Appointment of Auditors
|113,566,354
|88.79%
|14,344,315
|11.21%
|Resolution 2
|Election of Directors
|Michael Kneeland
|120,184,823
|95.84%
|5,217,322
|4.16%
|Glenn J. Chamandy
|125,321,401
|99.94%
|80,741
|0.06%
|Michener Chandlee
|124,844,153
|99.56%
|557,990
|0.44%
|Anne-Laure Descours
|125,313,548
|99.93%
|88,595
|0.07%
|Ghislain Houle
|122,884,183
|97.99%
|2,517,958
|2.01%
|Mélanie Kau
|123,769,180
|98.70%
|1,632,962
|1.30%
|Peter Lee
|111,142,448
|88.63%
|14,259,696
|11.37%
|Karen Stuckey
|124,962,647
|99.65%
|439,495
|0.35%
|Resolution 3
|Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
|104,083,922
|83.00%
|21,318,217
|17.00%
About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE® and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.
Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at .
| Investor inquiries:
Jessy Hayem, CFA
Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications
(514) 744-8511
...
| Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing
(514) 343-8814
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment