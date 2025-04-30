Msquash Invites Press To Historic Women's National Squash League Match In South Norwalk On Sat May 3

Sono Sharks Professional Squash Team

MSquash, led by 2024 U.S. Coach of the Year Katline Cauwels, invites press to the inaugural match of the National Squash League featuring the Sono Sharks.

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / --MSquash Academy Invites Press to Historic Women's National Squash League Match of the new National Squash league in South Norwalk: Sono Sharks vs. Lake Erie BeaconsNORWALK, Conn. - May 3, 2025 - MSquash Academy, led by 2024 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Squash Coach of the Year Katline Cauwels, invites members of the press to witness the inaugural match of the Women's National Squash League featuring the home team, the Sono Sharks. This landmark event marks the first-ever professional women's squash league team match and a significant step forward for the sport as it prepares for its Olympic debut in Los Angeles 2028.The Sono Sharks will compete against the Lake Erie Beacons from Ohio this weekend, showcasing an international roster of top-tier talent, including Salma Hany (World #12, Egypt), Marina Stefanoni (World #33, USA), Margot Prow (Barbados), and Yashmita Kumar (Malaysia). The event promises an evening of exciting competition and a glimpse into the future of professional squash."This is an extraordinary moment for the sport of squash," said Katline Cauwels. "Our goal is to inspire the next generation of squash players and empower young women to pursue their dreams in sport and beyond."Event Details:Match: Sono Sharks vs. Lake Erie BeaconsDate: May 3, 2025Location: South Norwalk, CTTime: Doors open at 5:00 PM; Match begins at 6:00 PMVenue: MSquash AcademyBuy Tickets:Key Highlights:The Sono Sharks are one of four inaugural teams in the National Squash League.A Shark Summer Camp Week (July 21–25, 2025) will offer young players the opportunity to train with top players.Exclusive Sono Sharks merchandise is available at MSquash SONO.MSquash Academy utilizes innovative training techniques, including interactive courts and video analysis.More than a dozen MSquash student-athletes have earned squash scholarships to prestigious universities.About MSquash:Located in Norwalk, CT, MSquash Academy is a premier squash training facility led by Katline Cauwels, the 2024 U.S.O.P.C. Coach of the Year. The academy is known for its innovative coaching methods and dedication to player development.To book a press visitor pass, please contact ....MSQUASH85 Water StreetNorwalk CT 06854

