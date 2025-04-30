403
Air Cargo Demand Grows 4.4% In March
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for March 2025 global air cargo markets showing:
-
Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), increased by 4.4% compared to March 2024 levels (+5.5% for international operations), a historic peak for March.
Capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTK), expanded by 4.3% compared to March 2024 (+6.1% for international operations).
-
March volumes typically rise after a lull in February, and this single-digit increase is in line with pre-COVID growth trends.
Jet fuel prices dropped 17.3% year-on-year, marking nine straight months of year-on-year declines.
The sharp rise in US tariffs and new trade rules, especially the 2 May ban on duty-free imports from China and Hong Kong, may have prompted companies and buyers to make purchases in advance to avoid significant import fees.
World industrial output grew 3.2% year-on-year, and trade volumes expanded 2.9%. Many key Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) indices fell: US inflation was 2.4%, down 0.4 points from February, EU CPI was 2.5% and Japan's rate fell 0.1% to 3.6%. China remains in deflation but this eased to -0.1%.
