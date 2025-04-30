G42's Khazna Data Centers Expands Into Türkiye To Support Country's AI Ambitions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ankara, Türkiye –April, 2025: Khazna Data Centers (Khazna), a global leader in digital infrastructure, has announced plans to build an AI-capable data center in Türkiye, with a potential capacity of up to 100MW, after securing a site in Başkent, OIZ, Ankara.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of sustained interest and investment in AI within the country. Stanford University's Artificial Intelligence Index for 2025 found that Türkiye had seen a 198% increase in AI talent concentration between 2016 and 2024. It also follows the signing of a number of MOUs and strategic agreements, worth more than USD 50 billion, between the UAE and Türkiye in 2023.

With one of the fastest-expanding networks of hyperscale data centers globally, Khazna provides the foundation layer of future economies being built around the world by delivering sustainable, scalable digital infrastructure. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.

The new data center in Ankara has been designed with the flexibility to host a variety of workloads, ranging from AI to cloud and other critical applications. While the first phase will constitute a cloud-focused design, the modular facility can be expanded and adapted to meet evolving demands across diverse technological requirements, ensuring robust support for future innovations.

As with Khazna's other facilities, the new data center in Ankara will be built to maximize operational efficiency. The innovative design incorporates advanced features to enhance energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact. These include the use of low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants that do not contain Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the integration of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, and the use of low-carbon and recycled materials. Additionally, the facility will explore the use of solar water heating systems, as well as employ high-efficiency adiabatic chillers that maximize the use of free cooling where possible. The design also incorporates systems for reusing wastewater and generators capable of running on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel, further reducing the facility's carbon footprint.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, said:“We're proud to be supporting the efforts being made in Türkiye to create an advanced economy with AI at its heart – and we hope to be able to provide the foundation layer for this. We believe this data center will add to the country's impressive economic growth, encouraging innovation and accelerating digital transformation.”

H.E. Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to Türkiye, added,“Khazna Data Centers' expansion into Türkiye is a testament to the deepening ties between our countries. Relations with Türkiye are of great importance within the UAE's strategy to strengthen its partnerships, expand its relations and reinforce bridges of cooperation in all fields.”

Khazna is due to appoint a general contractor in Q2 2025 and, following this facility's completion, intends to continue investing in Türkiye and expanding its data center network.

About Khazna Data Centers:

