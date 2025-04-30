30 Scholarships Empowering STEM & Sustainability Education For U.S. Youth
NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS Intercultural Programs, a global non-profit educational exchange organisation, is proud to launch the AFS Global STEM Innovators scholarships in the United States – equipping young people with access to STEM, sustainability, and global competence education.
The AFS Global STEM Innovators USA is a six-week, full-scholarship exchange program for 30 youth (ages 15 to 17) with a keen interest in STEM, sustainability, and global skills. Designed as a domestic exchange, the program begins with a hands-on virtual exchange curriculum and culminates in a weeklong in-person workshop in Houston. Scholars will broaden their understanding of STEM and sustainability, explore innovations and real-world case studies – including opportunities to meet with STEM industry leaders and experts – and participate in immersive field trips and site visits. Upon program completion, scholars earn the AFS Global Competence Certificate and are invited to join the AFS Global STEM Alumni Community, which offers mentorship and networking opportunities.
Key Dates
-
Application Deadline: May 4, 2025
Virtual Exchange (online): May 30 - June 29, 2025
Workshop (in-person): July 18-24, 2025, in Houston, TX
Eligibility
-
Birthdate : January 1, 2008 - July 30, 2010 (15-17 years old at time of participation)
Residence : The program is designed to create local impact, including (but not limited to) the following areas and communities. Applicants must be legal residents of the United States.
-
Illinois: Chicago / Cook County
Indiana: Lake County
Louisiana: City of Houma, Evangeline Parish, St. Landry Parish, West Baton Rouge
Tennessee: Jackson, Murfreesboro, Union City
Texas: Bexar County, Harris County, Houston, Katy
Washington: Whatcom County
Full scholarship funding is provided by bp, which supports AFS Global STEM programs to help build the STEM talent that the world needs to create sustainable solutions.
AFS brings decades of expertise in impact-driven educational exchange and the power of a global network. "We know that young people are eager to innovate and bring positive change to their communities, and we are proud to empower young people with critical global skills and knowledge, like cross-cultural communication, empathy, and conflict resolution," says Daniel Obst, President & CEO of AFS. "Educating more young people to become global citizens is crucial to create a more sustainable future."
To learn more and apply, please visit .
