From First Audition To A-List Set: Chimechi Oparanozie Wows Hollywood In Matt Damon & Ben Affleck's Film 'Unstoppable'

- William Goldenberg - Oscar winning editor/“Unstoppable” Director (Argo)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hollywood loves an underdog story, and Chimechi Oparanozie is living proof that lightning can strike. After being spotted while working as a background extra, the Nigerian-American actor booked a principal role in Amazon MGM's Unstoppable -his first-ever audition. The film, produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, stars Jennifer Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle, and Jharrel Jerome.Oparanozie auditioned for Emmy Award-winning casting director Victoria Thomas and was later called back to perform for Oscar-winning editor/director William Goldenberg (Argo). On the final day of shooting, Goldenberg told him:“We're lucky we got you while you're still cheap.”Hollywood Takes NoticeHis role as Brian Corwin caught the attention of not only the director, but several A-listers. At TIFF, Matt Damon walked up and said:“Great job, man. You killed it.”Bobby Cannavale, Don Cheadle, and Jennifer Lopez also gave personal praise for his performance. Fellow cast and crew repeatedly called Oparanozie a“natural” on set-so much so that one of his lines made the official trailer.Now Represented by Major Industry PlayersFollowing filming, Oparanozie signed with Untamed Artists LA, under the guidance of talent manager Nicole MacNaughton, who discovered his work and called him a natural on camera.He is also now represented by Highlight Star, led by CEO Bill Shadorf, a longtime Lionsgate affiliate. Shadorf, who has worked closely with distribution executive Stan Wertlieb, said:“We are visionaries-and our legacy will be written that Highlight Star disrupted the industry and a new revenue stream was born.”Already Released: A Promising Turn in 'Promises'In addition to Unstoppable, Oparanozie recently starred in the short film“Promises”, which has already been released and is earning buzz for his commanding performance. His work continues to attract attention from both major casting offices and indie film circles.With raw charisma, strong instincts, and now powerhouse representation behind him, Chimechi Oparanozie is poised to make serious waves across Hollywood.Chimechi Oparanozie went from background actor to billing alongside stars-all before having an agent. Now, with top-tier management and agency support, his next move may be even bigger.

