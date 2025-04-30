STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop

STEPN , the leading Web3 lifestyle app, is proud to announce a new global partnership with the Argentina Football Association – The World Cup winners and one of the most celebrated teams in football history.

This two-year-long partnership brings together two global leaders in their respective fields: STEPN, a trailblazer in the Web3 space with over 5.7 million registered users worldwide , and the Argentina Football Association, home to a national team that has become synonymous with footballing excellence , passion, and legacy.

Known for their dominance on the pitch, the Argentina Football Association continues to inspire millions with their discipline, flair, and championship spirit . STEPN, meanwhile, has redefined how people engage with fitness by rewarding physical activity with real-world value. This collaboration merges both worlds-bringing elite-level energy to a global community of everyday movers.

To kick off the partnership, STEPN and the AFA will launch later this month the first of several raffles featuring limited-edition Genesis Sneakers , each digitally crafted to honor the Argentina team's rich legacy. Drawing on the national colors, iconic players, and championship moments, the designs celebrate different facets of the team's history.

As part of the long-term collaboration, STEPN and AFA will also roll out a series of physical rewards, including official signed jerseys and match tickets to AFA games, offering fans unique ways to engage with their favorite team both online and in real life.

This partnership is about building a future where sport, technology, and movement intersect. From in-app activations to real-world prizes, this collaboration is set to unlock a new kind of fandom-powered by motion, inspired by champions.

About STEPN

5.7 million registered users . By incentivizing exercise through rewards, the app requires users to purchase a virtual Sneaker NFT and earn rewards through walking, jogging, or running. Over the years, STEPN has partnered with prolific brands like adidas, Atlético De Madrid, Steve Aoki, and ASICS.