Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Togo's Foreign Minister

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met here on Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Togolese Republic Robert Dussey.

The agenda included ways to foster bilateral cooperation relations and the latest developments in the Sahel, West Africa, and the Great Lakes regions.

