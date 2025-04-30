South Africa: Justice Committee Chairperson Welcomes Process To Establish A Commission Into Apartheid-Era Crimes

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, today noted and welcomed reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa is establishing a judicial commission of inquiry to establish whether attempts were made to prevent the investigation or prosecution of apartheid-era crimes referred by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to the National Prosecuting Authority.

Announcing this in a statement today, the Presidency said allegations of improper influence in delaying or hindering the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes have persisted from previous administrations. President Ramaphosa is determined to establish the facts and conclude the matter through this commission. The establishment of the commission of inquiry is the outcome of settlement discussions in a court application brought by families of victims of apartheid-era crimes, the statement reads.

Said Mr Nqola:“The finalisation of all such outstanding matters will be closure for the families who are still unsure of what happened to their loved ones. It is very concerning that families had to turn to the courts for there to be some movement. We will now monitor the process and ensure that the remaining matters are dealt with speedily so the families can get justice.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.