Zambian First Lady Attends Donation Ceremony Of Flood Relief Items From All China Women’S Federation In Zambia

On March 25, H.E. Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema, wife of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, attended the donation ceremony of flood relief items from the All China Women's Federation in Zambia. Ms. Wang Li, Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia was present.

Ms. Wang Li conveyed the cordial greetings from Madame Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, to Mrs. Hichilema. She said that this donation is a practical action to implement the consensus of the two Heads of State and the two first ladies, and embodies China's commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind. It is believed that with the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Zambia comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership will benefit more and more people.

