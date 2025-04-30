403
German Inflation Slows, But Service Sector Costs Remain Stubbornly High
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany's Federal Statistical Office reported that annual consumer price inflation slowed to 2.1% in April 2025, down from 2.2% in March.
This marks the lowest level since October 2024 and shows a gradual easing of headline inflation, though the figure still sits just above market expectations. On a monthly basis, prices rose by 0.4%, matching the previous trend.
Energy prices drove the slowdown, falling sharply by 5.4% compared to April 2024. This drop reflects ongoing declines in global oil prices and reduced demand, which have helped offset inflation elsewhere in the economy.
Food prices rose by 2.8% year-on-year, a slight moderation from March's 3.0% increase. However, some food categories, such as fruit and vegetables, saw much higher price jumps, indicating continued volatility in agricultural markets.
Goods inflation slowed to just 0.5% in April, down from 1.0% in March. This shift underscores the impact of cheaper energy and a more stable supply environment for manufactured products.
Germany's Inflation Trends
However, the services sector tells a different story. Service prices accelerated to a three-month high of 3.9%, up from 3.5% in March. Sectors like transportation, healthcare, and insurance saw some of the steepest increases, with combined passenger transport and social services leading the way.
Core inflation, which excludes the often volatile food and energy categories, rose to 2.9% in April from 2.6% in March. This uptick signals that underlying cost pressures remain, particularly in the service sector.
Rents, a key component of household spending, increased by 2.1%, just below the overall inflation rate. Germany's inflation rate has fallen steadily from its 2022 peak, when energy shocks and supply chain disruptions pushed prices sharply higher.
The European Central Bank' tighter monetary policy and easing energy costs have contributed to the recent moderation. Still, the persistent rise in core and service prices suggests that inflationary pressures have not fully subsided.
For businesses and households, the headline figures offer some relief, but the details reveal that cost pressures remain uneven. Companies in the service sector continue to face rising input costs, while consumers still see notable price increases in essential services and some food categories.
The data suggest that while the inflation picture is improving, the underlying story remains complex and closely tied to sector-specific dynamics and broader economic trends.
