MASSIVE Fire At Dilli Haat 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi News: A massive fire broke out at Dilli Haat, the open-air market located in Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi, on the evening of April 30, 2025. The Delhi Fire Service received the emergency call at approximately 8:55 pm and promptly dispatched 12 fire tenders to the scene.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that the fire has been brought under control and that there was no immediate report of any casualties in the incident, news agency PTI reported.

An official of the Delhi Fire Service said,“We received a call regarding fire at Dilli Haat Market INA at 8.55 pm and have deployed 13 fire engines at the spot. Further operation is underway.”

Several stalls were gutted in the fire. Smoke was seen bellowing from the stalls and flames leapt towards the sky as the blaze swept the popular art and craft mart.

Meanwhile, Mishra in a post on X said,“The fire at Delhi Haat has been brought under control. There are no reports of any casualties in the fire.”

Fire at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market

A fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

"We received a call regarding fire incident in a shop at 2.05 pm and rushed two fire tenders initially. The fire incident was big and thus we asked for six more fire vehicles," they told PTI.

More fire tenders will be deployed if needed, he said, adding that there was no information regarding any injuries to anyone so far.

Two children killed, 800 shanties gutted in Rohini

Two children died and five people were injured after a massive fire gutted over 800 shanties in a jhuggi cluster in Rohini on Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The official said that the blaze was doused completely after firefighters worked tirelessly for three hours, according to a PTI report. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said they received a distress call around 11.55 am.

"We received a call reporting a fire close to Sriniketan Apartment at Sector 17. We immediately dispatched 17 fire engines. Upon observing the intensity of the fire, we upgraded it to a medium category fire by 12.40 pm and called for more vehicles and manpower," he said, adding that a total of 26 fire tenders were deployed at the spot.

Multiple police teams were also deployed at the spot along with the fire brigade.

According to DFS, the fire started from one of the huts and immediately engulfed the entire area.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)