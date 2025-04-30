NSC Invites Employers To Join National Safety Stand-Down To Prevent Falls

May 5-9 event highlights prevention of falls, the leading cause of construction deaths

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is urging construction employers and safety professionals nationwide to participate in the 2025 National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, May 5-9. As a premier partner in this initiative, NSC collaborates with OSHA, The Center for Construction Research and Training, and other safety organizations to prevent fall-related injuries and deaths in construction.

Falls to a lower level are the number one cause of death in construction, accounting for over one-third of all industry fatalities. In 2023, 725 workers died from falls, while more than 129,000 were injured in 2021-2022. These tragedies can be prevented.

The voluntary weeklong Stand-Down encourages employers to pause work to talk with workers about fall hazards and prevention. Since launching in 2012, millions of workers and thousands of employers have participated in Stand-Down events.

Recommended Stand-Down activities include:



Toolbox talks on ladder, scaffold and roof safety

Safety equipment demonstrations

Training sessions and sharing safety videos

Performing safety inspections

Hazard recognition walks Sharing on-the-job stories

"The National Safety Stand-Down reminds us that every fall is preventable and every worker deserves to go home safely," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. "We urge all employers, regardless of size or industry, to join this important event and reinforce a culture where safety is a value held by all."

While construction workers face the highest risk, falls also occur in agriculture, manufacturing, transportation and other industries where employees work at heights.

NSC offers tools and resources to help prevent falls, including:



Slips, trips and falls prevention toolkits

Online fall protection training

Ladder safety guides and tip sheets

Work to Zero: Working at Height videos and webinar series Data insights to inform safety planning

To participate in the 2025 National Safety Stand-Down, employers can register their events and download participation certificates at osha/stop-falls-stand-down . Find additional resources at nsc/standdown and stopconstructionfalls .

