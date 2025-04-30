Georgia Power Names Audrey King & Cleve Fann To Key Leadership Roles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) King has worked with Georgia Power for more than three decades, starting her career in 1991 as a customer service representative in Macon with subsequent roles across Customer Service, Sales, Distribution and External Affairs. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of Region External Affairs, leading a team of region executives and area managers statewide.

An established non-profit and civic leader, King has served on the State Housing Trust Fund for the Homeless and Department of Community Affairs, board chair, as well as the boards of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce; Union Mission Inc.; Savannah Technical College; Georgia Southern University Housing Foundation; Savannah Rotary Club; and the advisory board for BankSouth. She was a member of the United Way Executive Board; Homebuilders Association; Valdosta North Rotary Club (past president); and Honorary Commander for Moody Air Force Base. She is a graduate of Leadership Lowndes, Leadership Savannah and Leadership Georgia. King holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Troy University.

"Audrey embodies our commitment to being a Citizen Wherever We Serve and throughout her career has demonstrated her personal passion for organizations that support our neighbors and improve overall quality of life in Georgia," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. "We know we have a responsibility, and privilege, to make communities better because we are here. I know Audrey appreciates that and will do a tremendous job leading our corporate responsibility efforts."

Strengthening Local Relationships as Company Invests in a Growing Georgia

Cleve Fann, previously vice president of strategy and support in Power Delivery, has been named senior vice president of Region External Affairs, replacing King. In his new role, he will be responsible for supporting and leading region executives across the state, aligning strategic planning and workforce initiatives with the needs of customers and employees, and fostering relationships with key stakeholders to enhance community engagement and corporate responsibility on the local level.

Fann currently leads the strategic development and execution of capital programs at Georgia Power, focusing on grid investment, distribution reliability, engineering services, asset protection and customer operations. His oversight of the Grid Investment Program, a multi-year initiative to enhance service and reliability in communities across Georgia, has helped the company mark exceptionally high reliability in recent years. Fann began his career with Georgia Power as a co-op student in 2000 and has worked across the business with leadership roles in Engineering, Operations and Labor Relations, and across the state including Atlanta, Columbus and Augusta.

"Georgia is experiencing extraordinary growth from the mountains to the coast, and we're investing to continue to reliably meet the energy needs of our customers," said Greene. "Cleve has been instrumental in developing and implementing our Power Delivery strategy. As we continue to ensure we bring the benefits of future growth to local communities and build new power lines and energy infrastructure, his knowledge of our business and longstanding connections in communities across our state will be key to helping us provide exceptional service for customers."

Fann holds a bachelor's degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) in mechanical engineering and an MBA from Georgia State University. He serves on the board of directors for the College Football Hall of Fame and the advisory board for Georgia Tech's College of Electrical and Computer Engineering. He is also a registered professional engineer in the state of Georgia and is a graduate of Leadership Columbus and Leadership Augusta.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO ), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook/GeorgiaPower ), X (X/GeorgiaPower ) and Instagram (Instagram/ga_power ).

SOURCE Georgia Power