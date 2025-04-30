King Living Introduces The Aura Sofa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on the success of the original Aura introduced in 2023-including indoor and outdoor sofas, and the collection's fixed and swivel occasional chairs-this latest iteration brings flexibility to the beloved sculptural form. With modular functionality, the new Aura Sofa offers customers even greater adaptability to their living spaces without sacrificing the graceful curves and contemporary styling that define the Aura aesthetic.

David King, Founder of King Living, said, "Aura began as an exploration of sculptural form. Now, we've brought modularity into that design language, giving the freedom to reimagine your space with a modular design made for flexibility."

The Aura Sofa is designed to adapt with ease. Customers can create corner, L-shaped or U-shaped configurations, or expand the design by adding additional modules as their lifestyle evolves. Whether customers are entertaining friends or creating a reading nook in a small space, the Aura Sofa responds effortlessly to changing needs.

With its curvaceous silhouette and minimalist aesthetic, the Aura Sofa is the epitome of understated elegance. Its refined design maximizes space while enhancing the natural flow of contemporary interiors, making it the perfect choice for compact apartments or open-plan homes alike.

Crafted with the King Postureflex® steel suspension system and extra-high pocket springs, the Aura delivers comfort designed to last. It's built on the signature King Steel Frame backed by a 25 Year Steel Frame Warranty, underscoring the King Living reputation for furniture engineered for life.

In keeping with the King Living focus on sustainable design, each sofa module features a tailored removable cover. This allows for individual components to be professionally cleaned, recovered, or repaired, helping reduce environmental impact while extending the life of the product.

Made to order and available in an extensive range of premium fabrics and luxurious leathers, the Aura Sofa offers personalization to suit any interior style. Designed, manufactured, and sold exclusively by King Living, the Aura Sofa is an investment in lifestyle flexibility and design. Launching on 10 May at King Living US showrooms in Orange County and Chicago and online, the Aura Sofa invites you to experience a new era of sculptural elegance and lasting comfort.

CONTACT: Cat Jennings, [email protected]

SOURCE King Living