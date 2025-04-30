Firstenergy Recognized By Ethisphere® For Outstanding Ethics And Compliance Program And Practices And Leadership

Compliance Leader VerificationTM recognizes organizations with an

outstanding commitment to achieving a superior ethics and compliance program

Company's Vice President and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Antonio Fernández honored with Business Ethics Leadership Alliance's Beacon Award

AKRON, Ohio, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting its core values and commitment to ethics and integrity, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) has earned Compliance Leader Verification for 2025-2026 from Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This designation reflects that FirstEnergy's corporate ethics and compliance program and initiatives and corporate culture meet or exceed stringent criteria reflective of best practices.

Ethisphere also has recognized FirstEnergy Vice President and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Antonio Fernández with its 2025 Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) Beacon Award, which honors individual leaders who have fostered the growth of the BELA community through their personal efforts and generosity in sharing their time and expertise.

Brian X. Tierney, Board Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer for FirstEnergy: "Under Antonio's leadership, FirstEnergy has rebuilt our ethics and compliance program to focus on doing what's right for our customers, communities, employees and other stakeholders. The integrity and accountability that grounds these programs are not just principles on paper, but the foundation for how we work, lead and grow. I'm proud that we've established a culture where integrity fuels innovation, drives performance excellence and enhances the experience for our customers – traits reflecting our transformation to becoming a premier electric company."

Watch Tierney and Fernández discuss FirstEnergy's ethics and compliance journey with Ethisphere's Bill Coffin on a recent episode of the Ethicast Podcast .

Jodie Fredericksen, Vice President, Data and Services at Ethisphere: "FirstEnergy has put in an incredible amount of work to establish and strengthen their program. They mean business, and we continue to be impressed with their dedication to ethics and compliance. Antonio has been a standout leader in this space, both at FirstEnergy and in the compliance community. At a time when integrity and trust are more important than ever, he sets an example for those around him by leading with courage, clarity and conviction."

The Compliance Leader Verification process involves a rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture. It includes completing the Ethics Quotient® (EQ), a questionnaire covering the elements of an effective program; benchmarking program practices against the World's Most Ethical Companies®; and extensive document review and interviews with executives and stakeholders.

FirstEnergy's performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline and incentives.

