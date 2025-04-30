Jonojono's 'As We Wither' Presents A Noteworthy Exploration Of Alternative R&B.

JonoJono drops As We Wither, a 7-track alt-Rock/Soul EP exploring love, regret, and growth with retro vibes and raw R&B storytelling.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising alternative Rock and Soul artist JonoJono releases his new EP, As We Wither, -a 7-track, 18-minute sonic journey that dives deep into the complexities of love lost, personal regret, and emotional transformation.Following the acclaim of his lead single“Good Guys”-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Stoic-As We Wither delivers a genre-blending soundscape built around heartfelt lyricism, retro textures, and infectious grooves. From the funky, dance-floor-ready standout“Frenchys” to stripped-back, soul-stirring ballads, JonoJono weaves his signature vocal-forward storytelling through every second of the project.Inspired by icons like Michael Jackson and Prince, JonoJono has been steadily carving out his lane since 2017 with a catalog that reflects artistic depth, sonic sophistication, and emotional honesty. With As We Wither, he leans fully into his R&B roots-honoring both the golden era and today's evolution of the genre-to craft a“no-skip” listening experience fit for Gen Z's quick consumption and Baby Boomers' love of timeless classics alike.“This project is about love fading-and what it means when you know there's no turning back,” JonoJono says.“It's my most personal work yet. Every track is a chapter of that unraveling.”With As We Wither, JonoJono reminds us that R&B isn't just alive-it's evolving, emotionally raw, and full of intention.Track Listing:1. Juke Joint2. Good Guys3. The Weekend4. Frenchys5. Whiskey6. Drown Me7. EasyWatch 'Juke Joint' here:Stream“As We Wither” here:

