Simple Life Launches Serenity Floorplan: A Compact, Affordable New Entry Point Into Lifestyle Living

- Mike McCann, CEO of Simple LifeFLAT ROCK, NC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Simple Life is proud to announce the debut of Serenity , the newest and most efficient floor plan in its portfolio, offering an innovative and affordable option for homebuyers in The Hamlet , an acclaimed lifestyle community nestled at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains.Starting at just $119,000, with lot leases beginning at $699 per month, Serenity is designed for those who crave quality living with a minimal footprint. Ideal for tiny home enthusiasts, weekend adventurers, and seasonal snowbirds, this model is a perfect blend of style, practicality, and value.Built by a proven high-quality regional builder, Serenity reflects mountain-inspired architecture and thoughtful craftsmanship. Features include a spacious open layout with an abundant window package to capture natural light and scenic views, a cozy front porch with ceiling fan, and a fully equipped kitchen. The versatile loft space offers additional storage or guest accommodations. Built with energy efficiency in mind, Serenity features a durable metal roof and a thoughtful design that ensures lasting comfort and functionality.“Our goal has always been to make high-quality, community-based living accessible to more people,” said Mike McCann, CEO of Simple Life.“With the launch of Serenity, we're excited to offer an even more affordable path into our unique lifestyle communities-without sacrificing character, comfort, or quality.”As with all Simple Life homes, Serenity comes with access to resort-style amenities and social events in a safe, walkable community with a welcoming neighborhood spirit. The Hamlet also supports flexible living arrangements with a rental-friendly policy, making it a great option for part-time residents or investors.To schedule a private tour or learn more about the Serenity floor plan, visit simple-life or contact the Simple Life sales office at 828-944-8682.About Simple LifeSimple Life specializes in upscale living with a minimal footprint, offering thoughtfully designed homes in desirable locations. Each community blends nature, comfort, and connection to help residents live more fully with less.

