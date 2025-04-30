NEXCOM DNA 140 Delivers Edge-Ready Enterprise Performance With Dual 5G And Automated Self Recovery

AI-in-a-Box Desktop Appliance for Cyber Security and Edge Applications at the Edge

- Peter Yang, PresidentFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, announced today the launch of the DNA 140 , an AI-in-a-box desktop appliance for cybersecurity and edge applications. The AI-ready desktop computer brings together advanced Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), intelligent SD-WAN routing, dual 5G failover, and AI hardware acceleration into a compact, deploy-anywhere appliance – and features zero-touch recovery, multi-network connectivity, and real-time network intelligence.The Intel Atomx7000RE/E/C series powers the NEXOM DNA 140 to deliver low-latency, high-efficiency computing designed for real-time, edge-critical workloads. It features four 2.5GbE LAN ports to enable high-throughput local networking and two PoE+ ports (30W, 802.3at) to simplify peripheral deployment for powered devices. TPM 2.0 ensures secure, hardware-level key protection. It is also equipped with dual 5G failover to provide continuous uptime and redundancy for multi-connectivity requirements. One 5G line handles public access, leaving a second secure line for private or hybrid networks.“In a world where downtime is not an option, the DNA 140 is designed to keep operations running at full power – equipped with dual 5G failover to ensure no dropouts, no dead zones – just seamless access and control,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“The DNA 140 offers peace of mind, with one 5G line for public access and another for private and hybrid networks – delivering multi-connectivity backed by autonomous self-recovery.”The DNA 140 is purpose-built for Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) performance, enabling DPI, IPS, and real-time threat detection. When integrated with an SD-WAN firewall, it ensures intelligent path selection and unified policy enforcement to deliver secure, high-performance connectivity across sites. It also features NEXBOOT Self-Recovery, a built-in system-level failover and diagnostic suite, minimizing downtime by autonomously restoring system functions after software faults or failed updates.“The NEXOM DNA 140 is a compact workhorse built for the edge – powering remote offices, retail floors... anywhere that depends on keeping operations running at full speed at all times,” said Yang.“When downtime is not an option, the DNA delivers secure, high-performance, backed by dual 5G failover and automated self-recovery powered by AI acceleration.”To learn more, visit the NEXCOM websiteFeatures:●Intel Atomx7000RE/E/C processor●1 x SO-DIMM slot for DDR5, 4800 MT/s , ECC/non-ECC, up to 16 GB●eMMC 32GB onboard●4 x 2.5GbE RJ45 ports● 2 x PoE+ ports, supports up to 30W (optional)●1 x 1GbE management port●2 x M.2 3042/3052 for LTE/5G FR1 modules●1 x mini-PCIe for AI card or Wi-Fi module●1 x M.2 2242 SATA SSD●TPM 2.0 onboardAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

Peter Yang

NEXCOM

+1 510-386-2266

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.