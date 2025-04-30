Can Kashmir's Agriculture Think Like A Startup?

A farmer sprinkles pesticides inside his vegetable field in the outskirts of Srinagar city. KO File Photo, Abid Bhat

By Dr. Waseem Ahmad

In Kashmir's fertile land, a man with no degree is growing something bigger than crops. He's building a future. Every morning he's in the field by sunrise, sowing seeds, tending soil, and making decisions that will feed his family, and likely others too. He didn't sit through lectures on soil science or write papers on climate-resilient farming. He just did the work. And the land responded.

Meanwhile, many graduates with degrees in agriculture are miles away from the field, literally and figuratively. They're in banks, stamping passports at airports, working retail counters or stuck behind government desks. Their education was rooted in agriculture, but their careers are not.

It's not just about individual choices. There's a deeper problem in how agriculture is taught, perceived, and practiced.

Start with the classrooms. Agricultural education still leans heavily on textbooks, formulas, and the occasional field trip. Students know how to calculate irrigation needs or write a pest control plan, but many have never actually run a farm, sold produce, or faced a failed crop. They're trained to be technicians, not entrepreneurs.

That gap between knowledge and real-world readiness is widening. When these graduates step out, the idea of starting a farm feels risky and unfamiliar. So they chase what feels safer: government exams, salaried roles, and the stability of office jobs. Even if that means leaving their field of study behind entirely.

It doesn't help that farming still carries a stigma in many parts of India, including Kashmir. It's often seen as a last resort, not a bold first step. Parents push their children toward“respectable” careers. Society sees agriculture as the domain of the undereducated, not the ambitious.

But here's the truth: farming today is as much about innovation as it is about tradition. It's a business that demands planning, investment, marketing, and resilience. It involves data and drones, logistics and branding. From vertical farms to organic labels, from direct-to-customer supply chains to precision irrigation-agriculture is changing fast. And it needs people who understand both the science and the business.

Institutions like SKUAST-K are beginning to shift that narrative. There's growing emphasis on agripreneurship, on building start-ups around farm technology, sustainable practices, and smart food systems. But we still have a long way to go. Most students graduate with knowledge, but little mentorship or hands-on business experience. Many don't see farming as a viable enterprise-because no one showed them how to turn an idea into income.

And yet, back on the ground, local farmers without degrees are doing just that. They're adapting to market shifts, experimenting with methods, and quietly growing small-scale empires from their soil. They don't have pitch decks or prototypes. But they have instincts, grit, and direct feedback from the land.

This is where education must meet experience. Graduates need to see that farming is not the fallback plan-it's the frontier. Climate change, food insecurity, and sustainable development are global challenges, and agriculture is central to all three. That means the field is wide open for smart, motivated young people to make a real impact.

It also means we need structural changes. Universities must embed real-life farming challenges into their curriculum. Incubators and innovation labs need to move closer to the soil. Grants and seed funding should target student-led agricultural ventures. Mentorship programmes must pair graduates with experienced farmers who've learned by doing.

Most of all, the mindset needs to shift. Farming isn't about waiting for ideal conditions. It's about starting small, solving problems, and growing into it-season after season.

The land doesn't check your CV. It doesn't care about your GPA. It responds to work. It rewards persistence. And in a time when global food systems are under strain, the value of that work has never been higher.

To the agriculture graduates who feel stuck: don't let your degree gather dust. Collaborate with those already in the field. Learn what they know. Bring your science to their system. Build something.

And to the policymakers and educators: don't waste this generation's potential. Equip them with tools, not just theories. Give them land access, business training, and most importantly, belief.

Because agriculture is not yesterday's industry. It's tomorrow's opportunity. And the land is ready.

Are we?

– Author is working at Ambri Apple Research Centre , Pahnoo Shopian SKUAST-K, Shalimar.