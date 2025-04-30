The Kashmir Crisis No One Talks About

Representational Photo

By Mohammad Hanief

While the world watches Kashmir through the lens of geopolitics, a quieter tragedy unfolds at home. The region's centuries-old cultural heritage is vanishing due to apathy.

This is not just about old buildings or regional cuisine. It is about a social system of knowledge, identity, and skills that once defined everyday life in the Valley. That system is unraveling.

Take architecture. Srinagar's 14th-century Jamia Masjid, made entirely of wood with nearly 400 deodar pillars, remains a landmark of Kashmiri Islamic design. The Shankaracharya Temple, built centuries earlier, stands as a reminder of Kashmir's ancient Hindu roots. Mughal gardens like Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh were carefully planned, blending Persian design with local geography. These sites are vital links to history but many are poorly maintained. Preservation often begins only after visible damage, and support is inconsistent.

Craft traditions are under even more pressure. Pashmina shawls, once treasured by royalty, are now struggling to compete with cheap machine-made versions. Carpet weaving, which once supported entire communities, has seen a steep drop in artisan numbers. A 2023 report by the Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Department shows a 60 percent decline in registered artisans over the past two decades. Papier-mâché art, known for its intricate hand-painted detail, is now practiced by fewer people each year.

The reasons are many. Industrial manufacturing has made handmade goods less competitive. Political instability and digital disparities have made it harder for artisans to sell outside the region. Raw materials, once easily available, are now scarce and expensive. Many younger Kashmiris are no longer interested in continuing these labor-intensive trades, choosing instead to pursue jobs in services or move outside the region for better income and stability.

Kashmir's famous cuisine is also losing its place in daily life. Wazwan, the traditional multi-course meal prepared by skilled chefs known as wazas, has become rare authentic outside of weddings and large events. Dishes like Rogan Josh, Yakhni, and Gustaba are seen more as ceremonial food than everyday fare. As the number of trained wazas drops and younger generations look elsewhere for work, this culinary tradition risks becoming a memory rather than a living practice.

There have been attempts to slow the decline. Government schemes support some artisan clusters with training and promotion. Nonprofits have organized exhibitions and workshops. But these efforts are often too small or too short-lived to make lasting change. Many artisans still lack access to online markets, basic financial support, or spaces to pass on their skills to the next generation.

The problem is also one of visibility. Kashmir's cultural decline receives little national or global attention. Travel brochures highlight natural beauty but rarely explain the depth of the region's cultural heritage. Without regular storytelling, museums, or education programs, the people behind these traditions remain unseen.

Preserving this heritage will take more than one-time interventions. Schools should teach local history, arts, and crafts alongside modern subjects. Artisans should have easier access to loans, raw materials, and markets. Cultural sites must be restored with care, not just for tourism but for community engagement. And the public must hear these stories often enough to care.

Kashmir has weathered many storms over the centuries. But the erosion of culture through neglect and lack of investment is harder to see and easier to ignore. Once lost, these traditions will not return.

Saving them requires more than nostalgia. It calls for action, funding, education, and recognition. Without that, the next generation will inherit a Valley stripped of its voice and memory.

The author can be mailed at [email protected] X/Twitter: @haniefmha