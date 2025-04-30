Truth Hurts, But This Kashmiri Doctor Said It Anyway

Dr Altaf Hussain

By Dr. Ashraf Zainabi

I spent Earth Day this year with Dr Altaf Hussain, in the open lawns of Nature University in Pampore. There were no speeches or media. Just a few of us, invited by environmentalist Nadeem Qadri, talking under a soft April sun.

Dr Altaf, now a Member of the Senedd in Wales, didn't speak right away. But when he did, he didn't hold back.

“Kashmir has lost it,” he said quietly.“There is no way of revival, at least in this century.”

It wasn't drama. It was raw honesty from someone who has lived far away but never looked away.

Read Also Dear Men: Household Chores Are Your Responsibility Too How One Kashmiri Girl's Strength Inspired an Entire Village

Born in Kashmir, Dr Altaf earned his Master's in Surgery here in 1972 before heading to the UK for another degree in Liverpool. He taught at a medical college in Kashmir for a while, but was removed for overstaying leave while studying abroad. He was later invited back, but the appointment never came. That door stayed shut.

He moved on, built a new life in the UK, joined the Welsh Conservative Party, and now represents South Wales West in the Welsh Parliament. Yet Kashmir, it's clear, never left him.

When he was sworn into the Senedd, he chose to take his oath in Kashmiri. That moment said a lot. Not just about identity, but about memory.

Our conversation wasn't about politics, though. It was about what Kashmir has become, and what it's lost.

“People here are morally, socially, ethically, religiously, and monetarily corrupted deep down,” he said.“They live under the shade of power, prestige, and personal wellbeing.”

He spoke of the walls that have risen-between homes, between brothers, between neighbours. Physical walls, yes, but also emotional ones.“When we built those concrete walls,” he said,“we also built walls between our hearts and minds.”

It stung to hear. Because he wasn't wrong.

Still, I sensed no bitterness in him. Just a quiet grief. A kind of mourning for the Kashmir of another time. He didn't come with big speeches or shiny solutions. He just offered a prayer.“Only God's wish, if it comes, can save Kashmir. People can never.”

Those words have stayed with me.

A day with Dr Altaf Hussain didn't feel like an interview or an official visit. It felt like sitting with someone who still carries home in his bones. Someone who has nothing to gain by being honest, and everything to lose by staying silent.

In a world full of performance, his bluntness was refreshing, even healing. He didn't tell us what we wanted to hear. He told us what we needed to.

And in that moment, I realised: sometimes, a hard truth spoken with love is more powerful than a hundred promises.

Writer is a Chadoora-based teacher-researcher. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.