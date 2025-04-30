Attack Of“Shahed” On Kharkiv: 47 People Wounded, Over 90 Buildings Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) At least 93 buildings were damaged in Kharkiv as a result of Russian strikes by the Shahed, and 2,200 windows were broken.

This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At least 93 buildings were damaged in the Kyiv, Sloboda and Saltovsky districts. There are 2,200 windows and 220 balcony glazing broken, as well as 13 roofs, 19 doors and structural elements in eight buildings damaged,” the post says.

At night, the utility began to eliminate the consequences of the attack: they are closing the damaged circuits, removing debris and broken glass, and organizing the territory.

As reported, on the evening of April 29, Russia attacked Kharkiv with at least 15 drones.

Video: SES

Forty-seven people were injured, including two children and a pregnant woman.

The first photo: SES