Drone Attack On Pivdenne In Kharkiv Region: Injury Toll Rises To 14

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian drone strike on the city of Pivdenne in the Kharkiv region has increased to 14, including nine children.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Two more girls, aged 8 and 16, suffered acute stress after the enemy attacked Pivdenne with combat UAVs," the statement said.

Early on April 30, Russian forces struck Pivdenne in the Kharkiv region for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Earlier reports indicated 12 injuries, including children.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office