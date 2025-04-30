Drone Attack On Pivdenne In Kharkiv Region: Injury Toll Rises To 14
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Two more girls, aged 8 and 16, suffered acute stress after the enemy attacked Pivdenne with combat UAVs," the statement said.Read also: Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv region
Early on April 30, Russian forces struck Pivdenne in the Kharkiv region for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Earlier reports indicated 12 injuries, including children.
Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
