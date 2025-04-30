Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Attack On Pivdenne In Kharkiv Region: Injury Toll Rises To 14

2025-04-30 03:11:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in a Russian drone strike on the city of Pivdenne in the Kharkiv region has increased to 14, including nine children.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Two more girls, aged 8 and 16, suffered acute stress after the enemy attacked Pivdenne with combat UAVs," the statement said.

Read also: Russian shelling kills civilian in Kharkiv region

Early on April 30, Russian forces struck Pivdenne in the Kharkiv region for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Earlier reports indicated 12 injuries, including children.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

