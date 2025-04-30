Russian Army Targets Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy Region, Injuring Two
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The attack occurred around 16:40 on Wednesday, with preliminary investigations indicating the use of artillery by the invaders.
Law enforcers have initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violations of the laws and customs of war.Read also: Drone attack on Pivdenne in Kharkiv region: Injury toll rises to 14
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian shelling of Novoosynove in the Kharkiv region killed one civilian.
Photo credit: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office
