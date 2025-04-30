Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pakistan's Most Dangerous Province For Journalists, Reveals Alarming Report Ahead Of World Press Freedom Day

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) As the world prepares to observe World Press Freedom Day on May 3, a harrowing new report from the media watchdog Freedom Network has cast a stark spotlight on the deteriorating state of press freedom in Pakistan - with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa emerging as the most dangerous province for journalists.

The report, titled 'Freedom of Expression and Media Freedom 2025', outlines an alarming pattern of threats, violence, censorship, and legal restrictions faced by journalists from May 2024 to April 2025. According to the findings, five journalists lost their lives across the country during this period while performing their professional duties - three in Sindh and two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

But it is the statistical breakdown of threats and legal challenges that delivers the most jarring insight: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tops the list with 22 cases filed against journalists, followed by 20 in Islamabad, 18 in Punjab, four in Balochistan, and one in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. In total, at least 82 journalists and media workers were subjected to threats, harassment, arrests, or legal actions over the past year.

Iqbal Khattak, Executive Director of Freedom Network, warned of an existential crisis facing Pakistan's media landscape.“The state has grown increasingly intolerant of hard questions,” he said.“This trend poses a direct threat to democratic values and freedoms.”

The report is particularly critical of the amendments made to Pakistan's controversial cybercrime law - the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) - in January 2025. These changes, it says, have effectively weaponized the law against dissenting voices, allowing authorities to more easily arrest, fine, or jail critics. Fourteen cases were registered under PECA during the reporting period, and at least eight journalists were detained.

While the report acknowledges progress in terms of female representation and active roles within media institutions, it also notes persistent gender disparities in the field.

Freedom Network has called for a broad-based movement to defend the constitutional right to freedom of expression and dissent. The group urged civil society and media organizations to unite in resisting efforts to curtail press freedoms and demanded that the government ensure equal access to the internet and protect citizens' digital rights.

In an era where journalism is increasingly under siege, the findings of this report are a grim reminder of the risks faced by those who dare to speak truth to power in Pakistan. As the international community reflects on the state of press freedom, the voices from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond cannot be ignored.