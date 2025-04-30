403
Sales Rain And CEO Rajeev Agarwal Featured In Enterprise World Magazine
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) We are honored to announce that Enterprise World Magazine has featured Sales Rain Inc. and its CEO, Rajeev Agarwa,l in a special article titled:“Rajeev Agarwal: Leading Sales Rain to Excellence in Offshoring and BPO Seat Leasing Solutions.”
The article highlights the bold leadership, customer-first values, and global vision that have turned Sales Rain into a leading provider of flexible office spaces and offshore staffing services.
Key Achievements:
Client Growth: Supporting clients' growth to 300+ seats within our spaces
Colombian Expansion: Established 4 offices with 300+ seats in Medellin in just 12 months
Global Presence: 20+ offices across the Philippines, Colombia, India, the Middle East, and the USA
CEO Rajeev Agarwal's passion and vision continue to shape Sales Rain's success story-one that centers on flexibility, innovation, and enabling clients to scale with confidence.
Read the full article here:
We thank our dedicated team, loyal clients, and global partners for being part of this exciting journey. The best is yet to come.
About Sales Rain:
Sales Rain is a premier provider of flexible workspaces, offshore staffing, and seat leasing services with offices in the Philippines, India, and Colombia. The company caters to a global clientele across various industries, helping businesses scale through tailored offshoring solutions.
