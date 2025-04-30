403
Shreekant Patil Empowers Vocational Trainers With Entrepreneurship Insights At JSS Nashik Workshop
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) A one-day Capacity Building Workshop for vocational trainers from various talukas of Nashik was successfully conducted by Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), Nashik, at Uttam Nagar CIDCO on April 28, 2025. This workshop, aligned with the Skill India initiative, was attended by 35 vocational trainers who are dedicated to enhancing entrepreneurship & self-employment opportunities in their respective communities.
JSS, a prominent initiative under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, works towards imparting functional literacy, skill development, and entrepreneurship training to the rural population, especially in marginalized areas. JSS focuses on providing non-formal education and skill-building programs designed to improve livelihoods, empower women, and promote sustainable self-employment in rural and urban communities.
CE Shreekant Patil, a distinguished Startup India mentor and Senior Consultant at the NP Council under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry – Govt of India, was invited to guide the trainers on Skill and Entrepreneurship Development. During the workshop, Mr. Shreekant Patil was felicitated by Mr. Kshirsagar, Chairman of JSS Nashik, and Mr. Prashant Patil, In-charge Director of JSS, for his invaluable contributions to the event.
Mr. Shreekant Patil conducted a detailed session on Entrepreneurship Development, focusing on how small businesses can be successfully established in rural areas. He introduced various government subsidy schemes like Startup India, Standup India, and other initiatives that support aspiring entrepreneurs. Highlighting the importance of creating entrepreneurs within rural regions, Mr. Shreekant Patil emphasized how the vocational trainers could guide students after completing their courses at JSS to become self-reliant and start their own businesses.
His approach aligns perfectly with JSS's mission of fostering rural development through education and skill development. With Shreekant Patil's extensive expertise, trainers were shown how to help rural youth access critical resources, secure government subsidies, and navigate the complexities of starting and managing small businesses in the Nashik region. Mr. Shreekant Patil also promised to assist the trainers in applying for schemes such as CMEGP, PMEGP, CGTMSE, NSIC, and International Cooperation to ensure that more local entrepreneurs benefit from these opportunities.
This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to drive Shramik Vidyapeeth programs aimed at creating a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nashik and surrounding areas. By empowering vocational trainers, JSS is taking significant steps toward developing sustainable livelihoods in rural Maharashtra.
