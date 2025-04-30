403
MIT-WPU Professor Dr. Milind Pandey Co-Edits Groundbreaking Research Book On Photonics And Electronics
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Pune, April 2025 – Innovations and Dynamics in Photonics and Electronics, a pioneering research book co-edited by Prof. Dr. Milind Pandey, Pro-Vice Chancellor of MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, has been officially published by Springer Nature. This book represents a significant milestone in India's contribution to global advancements in the fields of photonics and electronics.
The book brings together contributions from leading experts in the field and offers a comprehensive overview of the latest progress in photonics and electronics, with a focus on both domestic and international developments. It is expected to serve as an essential reference for researchers, educators, and professionals across the globe.
Co-edited by four distinguished experts, Innovations and Dynamics in Photonics and Electronics includes contributions from: Prof. Dr. Milind Pandey – Pro-Vice Chancellor, MIT World Peace University, Pune, Prof. Dr. Vijaya Katti – Former Director, IIFT, New Delhi, Prof. Dr. Pravin Jadhav – Head of Department, IITRAM, Ahmedabad and Prof. Dr. Avishkar Katti – Assistant Professor, MIT-WPU, Pune.
The book covers a wide range of topics, from smart systems and smart infrastructure to the use of innovative materials in addressing societal needs. It also delves into key industry trends such as trade policy, supply chain flexibility, circular economy adoption, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the electronics manufacturing sector.
In a statement about the book, Prof. Dr. Milind Pandey emphasized its importance, saying,“This book is released at a critical moment, as national initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' are being supported by changes in foreign trade and a renewed focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). Its significance goes beyond intellectual discourse-it provides a model for global competitiveness and national strategy. The book acts as both a mirror and a compass, reflecting India's current standing in the global high-tech ecosystem and outlining a future where innovation, resilience, and inclusiveness define the electronics and photonics sectors."
