Kuwait FM Values Ties With Azerbaijan, Keen On Further Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said on Wednesday that the State of Kuwait valued relations with Azerbaijan since establishing relations back in 1994, affirming that both countries were eager to seek bolstering of ties on all possible domains.
This came in a speech by Al-Yahya during the third session of the joint Kuwaiti-Azerbaijani cooperation committee meeting held in Kuwait, which he co-chaired with his counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.
Minister Al-Yahya hoped that this session would lead to further exploration of ties and ways to boost them between the two countries.
While, the minister focused on ways to boost ties, he touched on the recent developments in the world, which required close coordination amongst the global community members, saying that Kuwait and Azerbaijan would be collaborating to improve joint coordination on matters of regional and international importance.
The minister brought up the participation of Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) held in Azerbaijan, which also saw a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev on the sideline of this grand international event.
In this light, the minister commended the relentless efforts of officials from both countries to boost bilateral ties, saying that the holding of the first session of the joint cooperation committee meeting in Kuwait back on February 13, 2025 was the first spark that led to ongoing efforts in this regard.
He reiterated the utter importance of such meetings for the boosting of ties, noting that the current meeting will witness the signing of several accords in agriculture as well as a variety of executive programs within sports, culture, and tourism.
He expressed willingness to partake in the upcoming session of the joint cooperation committee in 2027.
