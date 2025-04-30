Latham Bolsters Antitrust And Competition Practice In Germany

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Kuhn advises on a wide range of antitrust matters, including cartel matters, conduct investigations, civil litigation as well as merger control and FDI reviews. His expertise spans key industries such as oil & gas/chemicals, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, automotive, and technology.

"Tilman is highly regarded for the top-notch quality of his advice, creativity and commercial approach, making him a highly sought-after advocate and solutions provider," said Michael Egge, Global Chair of Latham's Antitrust & Competition practice. "His arrival reinforces our dedication to excellence in Antitrust & Competition, and we're excited to see the impact Tilman will have on our clients and global platform."

Latham's Antitrust & Competition practice is internationally acclaimed for its exceptional multi-disciplinary expertise and unwavering excellence. Recently, the firm was distinguished as one of the leading competition practices worldwide by the Global Competition Review (GCR), securing a top-two ranking across all antitrust categories, including merger control, cartel, non-cartel, and litigation. This year proudly marks Latham's 17th consecutive inclusion in GCR's Global Elite ranking.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tilman to the firm," said Burc Hesse, Office Managing Partner in Germany. "His market reputation speaks positively to his leadership, work ethic, and entrepreneurialism, which aligns perfectly for Latham's global platform. His addition reinforces our position as a leader in the antitrust and competition arena."

"We're delighted to have Tilman join our team," said Max Hauser, Deputy Office Managing Partner in Germany. "We've gotten to know Tilman as a proven leader whose technical skills, personality, and business acumen make him an exceptional fit for our firm. We are confident that his expertise will greatly contribute to our continued success and growth."

"I am excited to join Latham's outstanding team of antitrust lawyers, who are strategically positioned across continents," said Dr. Tilman Kuhn. "As part of this exceptional team, I look forward to advising clients on their most complex antitrust issues, while leveraging, and continuing to support the growth of Latham's enviable global platform."

Dr. Kuhn joins from White & Case. He holds an LLM from the University of Amsterdam in 2001 and received his Dr. jur from the University of Cologne in 2005.

