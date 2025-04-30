Nexustek Named To CRN's 2025 Tech Elite 250 List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As businesses navigate increasing complexity across digital platforms, the solution providers featured in CRN's Tech Elite 250 stand out for their technical mastery, strategic insight, and unwavering dedication to customer success. These organizations demonstrate a deep commitment by attaining top-tier status within vendor partner programs, ensuring they deliver advanced, business-aligned solutions backed by the confidence and experience customers expect.

NexusTek's inclusion in the 2025 Tech Elite 250 reflects its continued investment in developing elite technical capabilities and equipping clients with agile, secure, and scalable IT environments. With nearly three decades of experience and a focus on serving the unique needs of small and midsized businesses, NexusTek has earned a reputation for translating advanced technologies into measurable outcomes that fuel growth and resilience.

"We are honored to once again be recognized by CRN as a Tech Elite 250 solution provider, said Hamilton Yu, Chief Executive Officer at NexusTek. "This award validates the depth of our technical talent and the unwavering focus we place on helping our clients solve real-world business challenges with innovative IT solutions across AI, infrastructure, cloud, and security. As technology continues to evolve-especially in areas like AI, cybersecurity, and cloud-we're proud to bring both top-tier certifications and advanced specializations that help our clients move forward with confidence."

"Congratulations to the solution providers on CRN's Tech Elite 250 for this recognition of their dedication to achieving top-level certifications and comprehensive proficiency in these critical technologies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These companies are committed to expanding their expertise so they can consistently deliver outstanding IT solutions that help their customers thrive."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at beginning March 17.

About NexusTek

Thousands of businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco .

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

