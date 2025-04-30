UT Haslam's Supply Chain Management Department In Top Three For Empirical Research

According to Chad Autry , associate dean for faculty and research, Myers Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management and R. Stanley Bowden II Faculty Research Fellow, the ranking reflects the SCM faculty's commitment to overall academic excellence and pragmatic problem-solving.

"Supply chain management is one of our top programs at the University of Tennessee and Haslam, and our faculty are highly respected by their peers and deeply knowledgeable in the field," Autry said. "They work with the leading firms in many different industry segments, and this is reflected in their research, which focuses on finding solutions to issues in supply chain that benefit both industry and academia."

John Bell , head of the SCM department, John H. "Red" Dove Professor of Supply Chain Management and Nancy and David McKinney Faculty Fellow, expressed his pride in the department's faculty.

"At Haslam, we have some of the best supply chain minds in the world, and this ranking is a well-deserved affirmation of our faculty's strong research credentials," Bell said. "They are producing transformative research enabling supply chains to become more agile, resilient and responsive. Their research is also incorporated into the department's curriculum, enabling our students to benefit from exposure to the latest thinking in the industry."

About The SCM Journal List Ranking

The SCM Journal List annually ranks universities' supply chain management analytical and empirical research output, drawing on articles in eight leading supply chain management journals. Endorsed by 422 supply chain scholars globally, each year's ranking is based on the research published in these journals over the past five years.

About Haslam's Department of Supply Chain Management

Haslam has one of the most comprehensive, forward-thinking and highly regarded supply chain programs in the world, with U.S. News & World Report and Gartner consistently ranking it among the top five programs. An advisory board of more than 40 industry professionals informs its curriculum, and students develop applied skills to help improve organizational performance through supply chain management.

SOURCE University of Tennessee on behalf of its Haslam College of Business