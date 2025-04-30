Otozen Announces Expansion To UK, Canada, Australia, And India

Screenshot of OtoZen's Family Safety feature, showing real-time location sharing for family members on an interactive map interface.

Live view from the OtoZen app showing real-time trip progress, ETA, and a speeding alert when the vehicle exceeds the road's speed limit.

OtoZen in action: speed limit alerts notify drivers when they're over the limit, helping avoid crashes and tickets.

OtoZen expands globally, bringing its driver safety-first app to the UK, Canada, Australia, and India-offering an alternative to Life360.

- Krishna KalidindiSILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OtoZen, a leading app for driver safety and location awareness, is expanding its services to the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and India. Following strong traction in the U.S. market, OtoZen is broadening access to its unique safety-first features to meet increasing demand for responsible driving solutions worldwide.OtoZen's expansion comes at a time when families and drivers across these regions are seeking reliable, privacy-conscious alternatives to existing platforms. Unlike other apps that focus on general location sharing, OtoZen prioritizes real-time driving safety with features such as:* Speeding and phone usage alerts* Live trip updates with voice message capability* Crash and emergency response features* Drive score tracking and streak-based motivation* Custom location-sharing settings and trip-only visibility“Our mission has always been to build the most trusted driving safety app,” said Krishna Kalidindi, CEO of OtoZen.“We're excited to now bring our services to families and drivers in the UK, Canada, Australia, and India-markets where safe driving is a growing concern and existing solutions often fall short of what people truly need.”OtoZen differentiates itself from platforms like Life360 by offering a more targeted focus on driving behavior, minimal intrusion, and no data selling to third parties. Get more details on how OtoZen compares to Life360 .The app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play in these newly supported regions.About OtoZenOtoZen is a driver safety app designed to help families stay informed and protected on the road. With advanced alerts, intelligent trip monitoring, and privacy controls, OtoZen helps users drive smarter and stay connected-without unnecessary tracking or data compromises.

Krishna Kalidindi

OtoZen

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.