Mystery Novel HIGHWAY TO JUSTICE By Maureen Anne Meehan Delves Into The Dark Secrets Of Ocala, Florida

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Maureen Anne Meehan's crime thriller, HIGHWAY TO JUSTICE , a Mary MacIntosh Novel, takes readers on a thrilling journey through the horse capital of the world, Ocala, Florida, where Southern charm meets dark, dangerous secrets. Set against the backdrop of the picturesque horse farms, lush pastures, and natural beauty of the region, this gripping novel uncovers the hidden underbelly of a city known for its equestrian industry and its shocking crime rate.Known for its rolling hills, Silver Springs State Park, and thriving equine culture, Ocala offers a picturesque setting that contrasts sharply with the grim reality of its crime statistics. With a violent crime rate significantly higher than the national average, the city is no stranger to criminal activity. As HIGHWAY TO JUSTICE unfolds, it explores the chilling presence of a female serial killer who leaves a string of victims across central Florida's highways, recalling the infamous Aileen Wuornos case of the 1980s.As Marion County, Florida's crime rate continues to rise, this riveting novel follows protagonist Mary MacIntosh as she investigates a series of brutal crimes that bear an eerie resemblance to Wuornos's murders. The dark side of the beautiful landscape sets the stage for a suspenseful journey where justice is anything but certain.“HIGHWAY TO JUSTICE weaves together the allure of Ocala with a haunting mystery that unravels piece by piece. It's a compelling mix of true crime inspiration and thrilling fiction,” said Maureen Anne Meehan, author of the Mary MacIntosh series.Maureen Anne Meehan, known for her immersive storytelling and richly detailed characters, takes readers through a high-stakes investigation, where each twist and turn brings them closer to uncovering the truth. The novel promises to captivate fans of crime fiction, historical mysteries, and true crime aficionados alike.HIGHWAY TO JUSTICE is now available on Amazon and through a wide range of major online retailers, making it easy for readers to dive into this thrilling crime novel from wherever they are. To learn more about HIGHWAY TO JUSTICE and the talented author behind the Mary MacIntosh series, visit Maureen Anne Meehan's official website at . Stay connected with Maureen Anne Meehan and never miss a new release or exciting update.About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

