Dubai Centre For Family Businesses Organises Workshop To Empower Next Generation Of Family Business Leaders With Prompt Engineering Skills

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has organised a dynamic online masterclass to enhance generative AI prompt engineering skills among the next generation of family business leaders. The GenAI Masterclass, which was aimed at promoting the adoption of this vital technology to drive the growth and development of family businesses, attracted a total of 24 participants.

The interactive session introduced participants to the transformative potential of generative AI in modern business, focusing on its applications for innovation and efficiency within family-owned enterprises. The session explored key AI concepts with practical examples and strategic insights tailored to Dubai's unique business landscape, equipping future leaders with a deeper understanding of how AI can support sustainable growth while respecting family business values.

The workshop was held as part of the Next-Gen Family Businesses Training Programme. Launched by the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses in collaboration with PwC, the programme is designed to equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and mindset necessary to achieve sustainable success.

The Next-Gen Family Businesses Training Programme supports participants in developing their skills and building the practical, technical, and digital capabilities needed to create lasting value for their family businesses. It also helps them explore business challenges and acquire the practical leadership skills required to successfully lead family enterprises in an evolving global landscape.

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses was launched in May 2023 under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers to promote the sustainability and growth of family businesses in the emirate. The centre is dedicated to advancing the development of this vital sector and enhancing its economic contribution to Dubai's future development plans. It works closely with partners from the public and private sectors to provide tailored support to family businesses in Dubai.

