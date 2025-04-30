BOXABL Partners With Bethel AME Church Of Fontana To Deliver Affordable Senior Housing
About the Project
The 27 Casita homes-each a compact 361-square-foot unit-will be located at Bethel AME Church, providing convenient access for residents to church services, programs, and community resources. This initiative, HOPE Homes, directly aligns with Bethel's mission of " H elping O ther P eople E verywhere," bringing tangible support to seniors in need of safe, accessible, and dignified housing.
This collaboration also reflects BOXABL's belief in the power of mission-driven partnerships. Religious institutions like Bethel Fontana are uniquely positioned to address pressing social challenges, such as housing insecurity. This project serves as a compelling model for faith-based engagement in community development.
Partnership and Investment Opportunities
As BOXABL continues to scale its modular housing technology, the company is actively seeking additional partnerships with developers, municipalities, and organizations looking to make a real impact. For individuals interested in supporting this mission, BOXABL shares are currently available starting at $0.80 per share .
About BOXABL
BOXABL is committed to reimagining the housing landscape through cutting-edge design and modular technology. Focused on affordability, durability, and efficiency, BOXABL is building homes for the future that meet today's community needs.
