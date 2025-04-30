BOXABL Partners With Bethel AME Church Of Fontana To Deliver Affordable Senior Housing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SB4 removes long-standing zoning barriers, allowing churches and religious organizations to develop housing solutions more efficiently on their properties. This new legal pathway opened the door forpastor of Bethel AME Church of Fontana, to collaborate with BOXABL, utilizing the company's innovative Casita units as a strategic solution for senior affordable housing needs.

About the Project

The 27 Casita homes-each a compact 361-square-foot unit-will be located at Bethel AME Church, providing convenient access for residents to church services, programs, and community resources. This initiative, HOPE Homes, directly aligns with Bethel's mission of " H elping O ther P eople E verywhere," bringing tangible support to seniors in need of safe, accessible, and dignified housing.

This collaboration also reflects BOXABL's belief in the power of mission-driven partnerships. Religious institutions like Bethel Fontana are uniquely positioned to address pressing social challenges, such as housing insecurity. This project serves as a compelling model for faith-based engagement in community development.

Partnership and Investment Opportunities

As BOXABL continues to scale its modular housing technology, the company is actively seeking additional partnerships with developers, municipalities, and organizations looking to make a real impact. For individuals interested in supporting this mission, BOXABL shares are currently available starting at $0.80 per share .

READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR HERE

About BOXABL

BOXABL is committed to reimagining the housing landscape through cutting-edge design and modular technology. Focused on affordability, durability, and efficiency, BOXABL is building homes for the future that meet today's community needs.

SOURCE Boxabl